Peaceful Protest at Bellevue Park but Assemblers Demand Tickets

Sault Ste Marie protesters who say they are fighting for their freedoms and the freedoms of their families; once again defied orders and rallied at Bellevue Park. This marks two weeks in a row and from the words to be heard, they will continue to do so every week.

The gathering was a little short of last week’s protest, but not by much. I anticipated there were between 60-80 on hand. The numbers may have spiked higher if not for the Big Brother-style drumbeat on local radio and media warning that those attending would be fined.

The gathering heard speakers issue information about vaccines, the right to fresh air, the agenda behind the whole narrative, and the hypocrisy of local, provincial, and federal governments. Trudeau, Ford, and local officials were not spoken of in a flattering tone.

Although the seriousness of the assembly and the tension in the air was obvious, the respect was there.

One speaker noted that it is not the group’s cause to change the minds of others, but they want the right to be given their rights back and be allowed to live freely given the mounting evidence that has transpired over the last 14 months.

Some speakers talked about the obvious fact that that C-19 is real, but the exaggerated response to it is the problem. He went on to say that 99% of the people that contract this virus, in fact, survive.

Another speaker who has served this country spoke with a bit more frustration and even vowed to pay for any fines issued. He later told me he has no debt and it would be his honor.

Another speaker questioned the local leadership adding “where are they and why can we not have an open debate and question and answer period in a large space? Their silence is deafening.”

One of the most compelling speakers was a local nurse who voiced her frustration from a smear campaign on social media. She said she is still practicing as a nurse and received many calls of support when a certain story circulated last week on a couple of news sites. She was also adamant to defend her honor as a person, nurse, wife, and parent.

Now for the fines.

The nurse mentioned above had left the assembly moments after her speech, and an unidentified male served her with a summons to appear in court when she arrived at her car in the parking lot.

She then returned to the gathering in dismay as there had been no indication that anyone would be getting disciplined (at that time). The visibly upset health care worker showed off her new paperwork to the disgust of the local attendees. A plea was made via the podium, and all were asked to stand in solidarity and line up and demand a ticket as well.

Two liaison officers that were there to make sure everything was safe were not prepared to hand out tickets to the remaining 50 or so that were left at the gathering.

At this point, a fellow friend of the said woman and an attendee, called local police to demand they send officers to ticket the willing.

Within minutes, 2 squad cars showed up and the willing lined up. All in all, I can guess that there were at least 30-40 tickets written out to the dismay of the officer’s fingers. The officers at times found themselves cornered and there were a few heated exchanges, but no arrests. There were about 6 officers including the two liaison officers.

One protestor who was very vocal during his speaking on the podium; made it very clear that he was not happy with a certain member of the media, which he deemed as being smug.

In reference to the media being there and thus not abiding by the stay-at-home order, an officer on the condition of anonymity advised that “the media will be dealt with as well”.

The event was very happy for the most part with kids and their parents and very few masks were seen.

The truly remarkable story was the solidarity of the people.