April Wines’ Myles Goodwyn is Charting New Musical Territory

Yes, this Canadian Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is still making music and will be releasing Long Pants sometime this summer.

This will be his second solo release which contains 12 tracks, and fans of the Nova Scotia born singer, songwriter, and guitar player will be clamoring to get their hands on this vinyl containing (click to watch/listen) Will The Last Voice I Hear be an Angel ,which is his very first spiritually written song.

Everyone who knows April Wine with their dozens of hits over the years including Roller, I Like to Rock, Rock Myself to Sleep, etc, understand that anything Goodwyn writes and records is always top shelf…..you know, where they keep the peanut butter.

April Wine are famous internationally but are like one of those bands that you say “oh really? I didn’t know they sang that” regarding their dozens of top Charting hits over the decades.

Anyway, MG has been very busy over the years and has even released his memoirs titled Just Between You and Me (2018), where it charted on the Globe and Mails’ Bestseller list.

In addition to the aforementioned song, the upcoming LP will have songs that he has penned over the decades and relate to everything from a song about euthanasia (I Leave Today), to songs written for each of his three children, Aaron (Talk to Me), Amber (Forever Amber), and Cary (Over the Moon).

No, Myles didn’t forget his lifetime partner Kim; Princess Rain was written lovingly for her.

I spoke with Myles and asked the most obvious question about the new song.

Was this song written because you have become spiritual or more spiritual? ; Or was it written because you are getting on in age (72) and you are more aware of mortality, and that you are in a frequency in time where you are more vulnerable and more susceptible?

Myles Goodwyn: “well I’ve been spiritual for a long time, but really the song is about you know being at my age and reflecting on the past and our own mortality and realizing that I’m going to be 73 this June and it’s nothing morbid you know. It’s just some thoughts I have put together and whether or not I leave this world peacefully.”

He went on to elaborate that it really came together as a result of a Christmas Daddies telethon he did in Halifax.

Myles Goodwyn: “we did the song Put Your Hand in a Hand (Gene MacLellan) that others including Anne Murray made famous and the reaction was incredible… so I thought I will try my hand at writing a spiritual song as I have never done that before.”

Myles tells me that Karma played its’ hand as well. About a week or so of him writing the song and nailing down the chorus, he received a request to be a judge for an International Spiritual songwriting contest.

The Los Angeles based organization advised that they really respected his songwriting.

Myles Goodwyn: “I told them that if they would have asked me this a couple months back I would have said no, but I said hey I am just writing my first spiritual song and … I guess there is some kind of Karma thing going on. Anyway, I ended up finishing writing the song which wasn’t easy…to put your thoughts together in the right way on paper takes a bit of work, but in the end I really like it!”

