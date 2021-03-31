My Face Is Turning Blue

I think everyone waiting on Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Lisa MacLeod to step up to the podium and announce that there will be a shortened Ontario Junior Hockey season are also in the same boat. This boat has capsized and media, fans, players, and everyone else with a vested interest are reaching for life jackets and gasping for air.

I think at this point, the plan is to keep waiting for the announcement of more lockdowns as an excuse to waive the season in its’ entirety. I hope I am wrong, but I spoke with someone in the Hounds organization and they told me off the record that they have not heard anything other than the Minister said she would make an announcement at the end of the month.

Well, she sure is a woman of her word. Not a minute too soon.

We’ll see what today brings but I am not holding my breath anymore; as mammals we need to breath.

If an announcement comes tomorrow, will it be a cruel April Fools joke?

These kids have been exercising and playing Xbox hockey for a year now and must be able to play it blindfolded; the same blindfolds the public has been wearing waiting for the honorable to figure something out to let these kids play again in a safe environment.

I get that it is a business, and it’s about safety; but after three hundred days of “negotiations” and planning all they had to do was ask the Q or the Western Hockey League how they figured things out in such short time.

The three American teams makes it a teeny weeny trickier, but I say that literally. It is not rocket science and the teleportation of 75 kids plus coaches and trainers to an Ontario bubble city is something that isn’t difficult to do.

Look at the fact that the NHL and other major sports have been playing for months and they are not dropping like flies. Look at the fact that people are dining in food courts and restaurants and are not dropping like flies.

These young immune strong kids are like machines at their ages and the interaction they would have on the ice is micro seconds.

I understand that being in politics makes you vulnerable, especially if you have to make tough choices, but that is what you are paid to do. So make a decision already and quit holding these kids hostage.

Hey I don’t know what is going on behind the scenes…………………but hey I don’t think the Minister does either.

If she did, we’d have something to look for and so will the kids.

If an announcement comes in the next couple of days, I will not eat my words.

This scenario is all theatre and political and shouldn’t have taken this long.

**On a brighter note; I received the answers from Rasmus Sandin this morning and will have a short piece about him and his time in the Soo etc via Hockey News North in the coming days.**