Soo Greyhounds Will Return 2 Play & I Also Have a Very Special Surprise in Store 4 You !!

From waiting game to hockey game.

The writing is finally on the wall ; and although I could bit*h about the inept job our government has done through the whole process, I’m sure my last article summed that up.

Anyway, if you have been following the news and a couple of articles by Peter and Brad on their respective sites, you will know that, like in contract negotiations ; the opposing sides, that are the OHL governors and their counterparts the Politburo are just about to dip their ink into the ink jar and sign on the faceoff line.

After this agreement which shall pass ; another hurdle with a bar much much much lower will be leaped and your Soo Greyhounds will resume action after a lengthy delay as the Zamboni has been waiting for parts for the better part of one year.

You would think that 365 calendar days is excessive and cruel and……………..well you would be right. Hockey is all these kids know and it was kind of cruel in a way, as there was apparently an agreement to start Dec 1 and then again on Feb 4 ?

Anyway aside from politicking of “cases” and “variants”, there should not be a delay in the announcement at this point. If they were pretty confident with a start date previously ; it meant that the gov’t and governors had come to an agreement or were a whisker shy of one.

Now we are at the point, where things are no worse than before ; so what is the delay ?

I know hub cities etc, but that should have been ironed out in the course of the past year. What do we pay the Ministers salaries for ; press conferences ?

Anyway, the small hurdle will be that local Health officials of the hub cities will have the very very final straw as it is their jurisdiction.

I pity the fool official that nixes it for their community. The masses have lost a lot and watching the boys on Neulion or a packaged TV contract would bring much happiness to their community.

It is obviously going to be a shortened season, but let’s hope that the 25 or so games they do get to play will be enough for them to find their mojo and enter the playoffs as the contender they are on paper.

Nope ; the surprise, isn’t the Soo hosting the Memorial Cup, but it would be nice. Time will tell on that one and well…….I have no comments on that at this point.

The surprise my friends is that I have been corresponding with former Hound and current Toronto Maple Leaf property Rasmus Sandins’ agent and Father.

We have agreed to an interview with RAZ regarding many things including his time (too brief) in the Soo and what he has on his plate currently in the Big Smoke.

This interview/article will be showcased through Hockey News North sometime late next week !!

Yes Hounds fans, there is a bit of light at the end of the tunnel, and even though the delay will soon be over ; it’s not over until the fat lady sings.

But…………………I can certainly hear her humming a few bars !!!!!

Go Hounds Go !