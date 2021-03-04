Plant-based Diner Opens in Wawa Tomorrow!

Wawaites will have a new place to eat starting tomorrow morning at 7 a.m.

The former Mr. Mugs Coffee & Donuts is now the ‘End of the Line’ Diner offering a plant-based menu. Emily Jusic, her sister (the baker), and her daughter have been hard at work cleaning, recipe perfection, menu development and just getting ready. There was so much to clean up after the coffee shop had been closed for so long. Wawa-news photographer Petry had a sneak peek at the interior – and it looks beautiful! Emily has even kept the famous communal coffee table!

Now, I know some people are simply thrilled that there is another opportunity for dining in Wawa, others are ecstatic that it is plant-based. For those who are going to be missing their meat… have no fear – you really won’t miss it.

Emily is offering a free-trade organic coffee that is sure to keep your caffeine needs fulfilled – and your taste buds satisfied. Now, pair that with a soft pretzel (stuffed with potato and onion – a meal in itself) and now your day is ready to rock. Her burrito and chili sounds delicious, as Emily has created dishes that are full of flavour.

Emily explained to me, “you don’t have to serve processed foods that come in huge cases, frozen, from some factory far away. It has been a challenge for me, but I want to change how people see food, how people consume food, and how food is made.” She came to Wawa last summer, and as she said “when I saw that old diner, that nobody wanted, cause it was in such deplorable condition, just a nightmare to deal with… Yes, to me all I could see was the opportunity of what I could do there. The things I’m serving you can’t really get, not the way I’m doing it.”

Her menu is inspired by the way she eats at home. She loves burritos and taco salads topped with her homemade cashew sour cream. Emily’s inspiration often comes from blending rich spices such as cumin, cilantro, chile powder, cinnamon, cloves, and garlic with fresh vegetables, beans and lentils. Not heat, but flavour packed. Her menu offers a variety of sandwiches, Soupe du Jour, Buddha Bowl, Taco Salad, Burritos and an ‘All the Veggies’ Salad.

The End of the Line Diner is open for Breakfast and Lunch from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and Closed Sunday.