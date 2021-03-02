Soo Boy Climbing Ladder and has Many Rungs under Him

Franklin McKay……..is a friend of mine that has made music his career passion. I knew Frank was going to make it as we were always chatting music and making music in his Mom’s basement, on Blue Jay Court.https://wawa-news.com/index.php/2020/08/18/ssm-mane-street-airbnb/

I bumped into Frank at the Station Mall; you know the place where every other store is blocked off. Anyway, he was just as passionate and talked music like back in the day.

Without giving away anything, Frank has worked with scores of Grade A musicians and has been on the Billboard charts 6 times now.

He is definitely climbing the ladder and each rung will get him to number one. Below is one of my favorite songs he has written.

Make sure you keep following frank and the music guru at the Sault Star (Post Media) Brian Kelly who is interviewing Frank at this very moment for a article to be published in the Soo’s most read news/entertainment outlet.

**Coming up….Article and Interview with David Coverdale !!!!!!