Free Tax Clinics

If you have a modest, simple tax situation, our volunteers can do your tax return for you!

Regional Employment Help Centre
Tues, Wed & Thurs – 1-3 p.m.

Call 705-856-1648 for an appointment

Go to Canada.ca/taxes-help or call 1-800-959-8281 for more information. Volunteers are not employees of the Canada Revenue Agency.

This service is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wawa.

 

 

