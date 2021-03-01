Free Tax Clinics

If you have a modest, simple tax situation, our volunteers can do your tax return for you!
Regional Employment Help Centre
Tues, Wed & Thurs – 1-3 p.m.
Call 705-856-1648 for an appointment
Go to Canada.ca/taxes-help or call 1-800-959-8281 for more information. Volunteers are not employees of the Canada Revenue Agency.
This service is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wawa.
