Weather Conditions Detoriating – Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana Bay) CLOSED

Highway 17 between Wawa and Batchawana Bay has been closed citing poor weather conditions.

Marathon – Westbound at Lafarge Plant Entr. N – Westbound lane has reopened.

The storm that they have forecast has hit. The road conditions are detoriating, and there is a collision at the Old Woman Bridge that has closed a lane.

There is also a truck in the ditch, north near Catfish Lake, another at Paint Lake Road and a vehicle in the ditch 11 km east on 101.

Marathon – Westbound at Lafarge Plant Entr. N – Westbound lane is blocked at distance marker 830 due to a disabled vehicle.

Please drive with care, and be prepared for road closures.