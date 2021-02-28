Breaking News

Weather Conditions Detoriating – Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana Bay) CLOSED

Feb 28, 2021 at 20:04

Highway 17 between Wawa and Batchawana Bay has been closed citing poor weather conditions.

Marathon – Westbound at Lafarge Plant Entr. N – Westbound lane has reopened.

Feb 28, 2021 at 19:58

The storm that they have forecast has hit. The road conditions are detoriating, and there is a collision at the Old Woman Bridge that has closed a lane.

There is also a truck in the ditch, north near Catfish Lake, another at Paint Lake Road and a vehicle in the ditch 11 km east on 101.

Marathon – Westbound at Lafarge Plant Entr. N – Westbound lane is blocked at distance marker 830 due to a disabled vehicle.

Please drive with care, and be prepared for road closures.

Brenda Stockton
