A Big Thank You 2 Lisa MacLeod !!! : Minister of Health, Sport, Tourism and Culture

,,,,,,, for absolutely nothing.

To be fair, Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Chief Ontario Medical Officer David Williams are all involved in this sad story, but the top two in my opinion are Ford and MacLeod.

The Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture and her sidekick Ontario Premier Doug Ford have kept the charade going for months and months regarding their desire to see the Ontario Hockey League resume play.

Proposal after proposal has been shot down in Queens Park while these young hockey players who want to make something of their lives develop depression issues, and anger as they watch the rest of the world and kids their age play the sport they love.

These kids are not on the streets selling drugs or anything nefarious; all they want to do is play a “bleeping” hockey game which entertains them, keeps them physically healthy, deters them from getting in with the wrong crowd, and gives pleasure and joy to their family and friends.

Actually, I should say they give joy to hundreds of thousands in Ontario as per the fans; you know, the common Joe that isn’t making $100 K to hold press conferences here and there and BS that they have our safety as a their priority. That is all bu*lshi*t and they know it.

Common sense creeps up you when you realize that the Quebec Junior League has been playing, the NCAA has been playing, the NOJHL is playing, the SHL (Sweden) is playing, the Italian Division 1 is playing, DEL (Germany) are playing, and the list won’t stop.

A lot of the leagues overseas have Canadians on their roster and maybe leaving this fascist province to play in Europe wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Just think about this. They are playing hockey in Italy!!! You know the country where many people died (mostly elderly in nursing homes) during the early part of this game on the human race.

The AHL is revving its’ engines, and most importantly the NHL has been in full swing for months now and are doing everything like fighting, and hugging, and celebrating and enjoying life. Yes they are enjoying it and not losing it.

What Macleod and Ford have against the kids and workers and people in Ontario is beyond me. Is it their inflated egos ?

It’s possible, because everyone knows that they call the shots and have been doing so very poorly since the beginning.

If you are elected to office, you have a responsibility and they have shown nothing but ineptness and being out of touch with reality. There is no way that people in their positions can’t figure out the logistics of something of this matter over the course of almost a year. They say “we are working around the clock”

What ????

If they are working around the clock; the battery must be dead.

Now, I must say this. If you assess their competence from words that come out of their mouths, it kind of makes a bit of sense. Minister MacLeod is on record for the suggestion that maybe the kids play a contact sport without contact. I know every GM, Governor, player and person with common sense looked at their phone to see if it was April fools when they heard that. The problem is this out of touch with reality government official wasn’t joking.

I don’t care what excuses they give because in light of them, there are millions of kids at the junior age around the world and some parts of Canada playing competitive sports and NO…………. they are not dropping like flies on the ice, field or courts because of Covid 19.

This is nothing but a political hockey game and their lack of knowledge and/or compassion is inexcusable. How they live with themselves is beyond me, but hey we have seen many narcissistic leaders in our day haven’t we.

I spoke with Soo Greyhounds GM Kyle Raftis yesterday to see if there has been any movement and he told me that the governors are going back with proposals and that all he can do is wait and hope that some good news comes soon.

Kyle is very calculated and careful, but my intuition tells me he really doesn’t have much information and he is as genuinely in the dark as you and I.

I don’t know why the Governors haven’t been more outspoken on this hostage taking, but maybe it is because they are trying to place nice in the hopes of a return to action. You don’t bite the hand that feeds you and in this case, it is the wrinkled and wretched hands of MacLeod and Ford.

Trust me I would like to say more but I have a responsibility to my publisher to be vocal but polite. She gives me this platform and I need to be very responsible and say that my opinions are just that and they do not represent the opinions of Wawa News and its’ ownership in any way shape or form.

Now, back to the topic at hand.

There are petitions by parents of junior players being sent to the Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott, there was recently this open letter from former junior hockey player Andrew Perrott to MacLeod and Ford, there are emails to the Minister and Premier, and they are still having trouble lacing their skates………..and that is because they can’t skate. So if you can’t skate, please leave the ice and let a better and more effective player get your ice time.

It is time for the governors to start being vocal in the media because I am sure they are livid, but have been advised to “just play the game”. I think the score of the game is getting out of hand and before it’s out of reach, the teams need to get together and start civil action.

There are constitutional lawyers across the country that would jump on board to defend and bring a motion to this terrible happening on our watch in 2021. Rocco Galati would be a good one to approach as he has a record of bringing the gov’t to it’s knees and winning many cases regarding basic human rights. He has already filed documents regarding civil liberties being trampled on regarding the pandemic.

The numbers of deaths related to Covid are not even close to what was projected and the people that have passed away with the virus were 99.99 percent of the upper and elderly aged and almost 100 percent had immune deficiency issues to start with.

This is not a Covid 19 or masking article; it is a human rights and freedom article and before more kids lives and careers get ruined, people have to take responsibility and call out this injustice and all injustices we are seeing.

Remember, it is not just about hockey, it is about happiness for all of us. There are hundreds of thousands of people who are frustrated, depressed, and and at their wits end and something as normal as junior hockey could alleviate some of that pain.

I suggest you all Share this article on FB, Twitter and other platforms and email your elected officials in the hopes they will do something.

This article is not about me and my love of Junior hockey; it’s for these kids, their parents, and the people of Ontario.

Thank you for reading.