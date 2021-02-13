Highway 17 – (Marathon to Terrace Bay) CLOSED

HWY 17 is closed in both directions between Terrace Bay and Marathon due to a collision. ON511 advises “Please use alternate routes.” The Schreiber Fire Department has posted, “Fire, EMS, and OPP are responding to a very serious accident on #HWY17, km 810 approx, (Little Pic River) between Terrace Bay and Marathon. Avoid the area. Highway will be closed from Mill road in Terrace Bay to Peninsula Road in Marathon.”



There has also been a collision at the Catfish Creek Bridge (#1) with a moose that has blocked both lanes. Unconfirmed sources say that this closure may last 1-2 hours. There has been nothing from OPP as to this closure, or if there are barricades put up at the intersection of Highways 101/17.