Cher+Night Ranger+TSO+Whitesnake+H13= the Kick A$$ album Running Games

I am sure I got your attention; But Cher you say?

What does she have to do with some follicly gifted dude that played/plays in all of these hard rock bands?

Well as a matter of fact, Joel Hoekstra is quite sought out for his guitar slinging abilities, and along with playing lead guitar for the legendary band Whitesnake and the metal hymn church Trans-Siberian Orchestra, he will find time if asked and moonlight of sorts. The star of Mask and the body that never ages, Cher, just happened to be his boss at one point where he toured as her personal lead guitarist. I think you get it now.

Anyway this guy is an amazing guitarist and his new solo album Running Games from his side project Hoekstra 13 was released yesterday via Frontiers Music and can be accessed from Amazon, Apple Music and all other streaming platforms.

I had the chance early on to get an advanced copy to review and like I told Joel yesterday, I don't bullshit on album reviews in my writing.

The good news is that if I review an album it is usually because I am floored and it’s a great piece of work. You see over the last 20 years or so, I rarely hear anything that catches my ear significantly in the hard rock arena. Yes there is great new material coming out but I am sentiMental to my Heavy Mental from the 70’s, 80’s, and mid 90’s, and that’s just moi.

I have shared a couple of tracks from Running Games with friends here in Sault Ste. Marie, and the response has been really positive. To put it in better perspective for you; even my normally shy and reserved amigos and amigas have piped up with comments such as “Wow man, that is excellent stuff. Where can I get it?” or “Are you kidding me ? I love all the guys in the band and that song is killer!” I even had one comrade comment via Messenger; “OMG, is he married?”

Anyhoo, speaking of quotes, I reached out to a couple of music industry friends pre interview with Joel to get their thoughts on the tracks I sent them.

Canadian legend and guitar prodigy in his own right, Rik Emmett who (sadly lost his Father Thursday), took the time to listen to the tunes I sent him and responded this way.

“There is an elite group of rock guitarists on the planet, a small handful of consummate professionals who can play with full mastery of technique and passion. Joel Hoekstra is one of them, and when it comes to the added value of stage presence, charisma, and physical style – he’s the total rock god package. I’ve had the pleasure of playing on stage with him, in Jimbo Peterik’s wild variety World Stage nights: seen him in a variety of roles (in Night Ranger, in TSO, and in Whitesnake) – and on his latest, ‘Finish Line’, he’s a full-blown fire-breathing monster – there are arc-welding sparks flying off the guitar parts on this track. He’s also very tall. He makes a Les Paul look like a ukelele, hangin’ off him. As a shrimp, I find this very intimidating, and an unfair bit of natural selection.”

Regarding the title; it came about this way according to Joel. ” ….the album theme lyrically pretty much encompasses escape, running away, and leaving the past behind“ The album he said was written over many years as he toured and travelled around the world.

Althought the band has many novice and unknown musicians in it, the album still rocks !! …………………….. unknown if you are living under a rock 🤣 that is.

There are supergroups everywhere these days but this ensemble of guys really click and the music speaks for itself. You have Russell Allen (Symphony X) on the pipes, Derek Sherinian (Dream Theatre/Sons of Apollo) on the keys, Tony Franklin (Blue Murder/The Firm) shaking the floor, Vinnie Appice (Dio/Black Sabbath) making beats, and last but not least……drum roll please Vinnie………………………Jeff Scott Soto (Transiberian Orchestra/Sons of Apollo/Yngwie Malmsteen) on backing vocals. Jeff is as sought after as anyone in the business and he actually sang a handful of songs on the first Hoekstra 13 album Dying to Live. Check that one out as well….it’s killer.

I really enjoyed reviewing this album and chatting with Joel ; he is down to earth and has an infectious laugh.

Funny storey (to me) ; when I was setting the interview up with him a while back, I suggested 7pm, and Joel was like ” ah no, the kids will still be up, we’ll have to shoot for 9″(laughter)

That is how down to earth he is. Yup, he’s a family man rockstar who’s been happily married for 17 years. In addition to touring the world when we are not in lockdowns, he teaches up to 30 guitar lessons a week, lends his expertise to other musicians projects, works on his own projects, and finds time to juggle and raise two young children.

But this all has its’ rewards and he does live large I found out. I asked him what was his favorite food and of course caviar or lobster would the answer right ?………..NOT !

“actually, I am a pretty cheap date (laughter). My favorite food is Rays pizza here in New York and I really don’t eat it that often because I like to indulge if you know what I mean….I go right to the hoop” 🍕.

What else ? Hmm ; oh yeah. If you are a guitar slinger yourself, I asked him what axes he used to record Running Games. “On this album I used four guitars; a gold top Les Paul was the primary, but on clean parts I used a Strat, on acoustic parts a Taylor was used, and when I needed some whammy and sustain action, I used my Phil Collen (Def Leppard) Jackson PC 1”

The album was also recorded remotely for obvious reasons but he also told me that, that is the way things are done these days. It is easier to record in your own environment on your own time, he mentioned.

You can grab your own copy of Running Games via Apple Music, Amazon, and all other streaming platforms.

And before I forget; when I asked Joel about his favorite Canadian artists or guitar player, he did mention that Triumph was a band that was so underrated and he really liked them and then he mentioned Rik Emmett was a guitarist he thinks very highly of. This folks was before I told him about the kind words Rik mentioned about him.

In any event, I will leave things here as I have another article on Running Games and my interview with Joel that will be published tomorrow via the Western Standard (Calgary.) Be sure to check it out as two more high profile world famous guitarists way in on the album and the tunes I forwarded. Yes….this album is one of the best in decades and those that have heard it, agree.

Thanks Joel for the chat, and please everybody keep Rik Emmett and his family in your thoughts tonight.

Cheers