There Will Be Greyhound Hockey After All

I don‘t need confirmation from the Hounds Public Relations department, the Ontario Hockey League, Doug Ford, or the Minister of Health for that matter.

Things started to change the other day when OHL guiding light and commissioner Dave Branch came out of his hibernation and actually addressed the media that talks were still under way. It has been frustrating during this whole ordeal that for almost a year there has been very few updates regarding this season. The good thing is with all that time, it should only be a matter of signing faxes and emails to get the puck rolling.

It is crunch time and time is ticking away. I thought it was too late a few weeks ago but I find myself putting critical thinking and common sense into practice, which hasn‘t been used in the recent year regarding things I dare not discuss ; after all there are millions of people worldwide including, doctors, lawyers, politicians, and scientists who do not agree with the way this situation has been handled. Quite often than not they are booted off of social media platforms for exercising there freedom of opinion. The days of being honest and having your own point of view are gone for reasons of advertising, personal opinion etc.

Anyway, back to the game.

Not only is Dave Branch speaking, there is a coalition of Junior hockey player parents that have finally had enough of this shell game and have formally petitioned the premier to stop the destruction of these kids future careers and future livelihoods based on fear.

Recently 22 000 fans packed in to watch the Super Bowl, NHL players are playing, Soccer/F leagues have been underway over the most part of this past year, and the list goes on.

A little closer to home ; even here in Canada the Western Hockey League has a formal upcoming date to resume and the Quebec Junior League has been playing off and on for months. The kicker is that not one kid has become remotley seriously ill or die from this even when C19 was detected in their young healthy strong immuned bodies.

The time is now for the governors to wake up the premier as it NOT The Doug Ford Show anymore. These kids are getting to the point of depression and their mental health is at stake for nothing more than politics, power, and MSM that earns it revenue on clicks. The more sensationlisation they can create the better and that is why you see Covid Cases reported on a daily basis even though common sense understands that it is only becausae they are testing more !! Imagine that.

Anyway, back to the game lol.

From what it sounds like, they are discussing a location or locations to resume hockey and format it much like the NHL has been approaching this problem. It’s going to be a Bubble Boy hockey season when it does resume. Actually that is fine with me as I mentioned late last year, a TV deal would have to be in place in order for the season to resume and I stand by that . Some fans may be allowed in attendance, but TSN, Rogers etc are the ones that are going to provide that action for us. The other scenario is the OHL streaming company Neulion will be running as an alternative like it has for many years, but advertising revenue on a large scale is what is going to pay the bills. Just think, commercial breaks advertising Pfizer, Johnson and Johson, Moderna, along with Molson Canadian………$$$$$$$$$$$

I would hope that when they announce the host city that they would play in a junior size arena and not an overwhelmingly empty NHL arena. I also think that since the Soo and Oshawa were the candidates for the host city for the Memorial Cup that they could reward both of them. Either Oshawa or the Soo would get the regular season, and the other team would get the Mem Cup rights. Both would be winners to showcase their communities.

Before throwing this piece together this afternoon, I sent a letter to someone high up in the OHL ranks requestijng a formal comment on my thought. I told this person that they would remain anonymous if they did confirm my thoughts. If they resp ond, I wills update the piece.

There is light at the end of the tunnel, and we need this and I am happy to say that my opinion is that there will be Soo Greyhounds hockey in the next 3–4 weeks and it will NOT be with no body . I still can‘t believe that was a suggestion by the Health Minister a few months back.

This is the year of the Hound and we’re going for it. A shortened season will put to rest any dull games as to be perfectly honest every team going on a winning streak could win there division. Every game will be considered a playoff game and the intensity is going to be insane.

So boys ; get your skates sharpened, covid tests completed and we look forward to seeing you back on the ice in the next little bit.

One last thing.

Go Hounds Go…………………………………………and

JUST DROP THE DAMN PUCK !!!!!