Hwy 17 (Wawa to Heyden) CLOSED (8:15)

Ontario Provincial Police have expanded the highway closure – it is now from Wawa to Heyden.

Highway 17 remains closed.

The snow squalls have shifted and are once again concentrating from Montreal River to Batchawana Bay. In Wawa, Environment is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries, with a high of minus 15. Wind chill near minus 26.

Montreal River is forecasting for snow squalls/flurries with an amount of 10-15 cm. Winds are west 30km/h with gusts to 50km/h.

Highway 17 remains closed at this time. There is no word as to when it will reopen, Mother Nature is holding that information confidential.

Lookong at the radar screenshots taken through the day…

The radar at Montreal River compared against the two below show that the snow squalls are becoming broader and moving to the north. Early this morning the streamers of squalls were thinner and primarily between Montreal River and the Soo. By 6 tonight, the squalls were bearing down on top of Montreal River and north to Wawa. Finally by 9:30 tonight, the squalls seem to have lightened south of Montreal River, but they are now concentrating on Wawa and down to Katherine’s Cove.

If you look at the weather radar images from Marquette, Michigan – those streamers are still coming towards Wawa – Montreal River. I don’t like to make predictions, but I think the highway will be closed for a few more hours at least.

At 9:30 p.m. OPP did move the road closure barricaded so that it is now from Wawa to Batchawana Bay Tourist Information Ent.

E nvironment Canada’s snow squall warning remains from Lake Superior Park to Batchawana Bay. The snow squalls are expected to continue late this afternoon into tonight with additional snowfall accumulations of 15 to 30 cm are still expected late this afternoon through tonight and into Sunday. Snowfall amounts of up to 30 centimetres are respected between Montreal River and Batchawana Bay. The combination of winds gusting to 50 km/h and snow will result in lowered visibility in blowing snow. The risk of snow squalls will continue on Sunday and possibly into Monday. Highway 17 remains closed due to a fatal collision between a tractor trailer and a motor vehicle.

Members of the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently at the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 north in Batchewana Bay involving a tractor trailer and motor vehicle. The driver of the motor vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. Name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Highway 17 north is closed between Aweres Township at the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) weigh scales and Wawa.

More information will be provided once it becomes available.

ON511 has just updated their website, and the highway has been closed due to poor weather conditions.

Highway 17 is closed from Wawa to Goulais River. MTO are currently putting up barricades on Highway 17 across from the OPP Detachment.

Radar at Montreal River is showing snow squall bands in that area.

Wawa-news will post more as information is known.