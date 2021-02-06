Hwy 17 (Wawa to Goulais) CLOSED

Feb 6, 2021 at 09:59
ON511 has just updated their website, and the highway has been closed due to poor weather conditions.
Feb 6, 2021 at 09:56
Highway 17 is closed from Wawa to Goulais River. MTO are currently putting up barricades on Highway 17 across from the OPP Detachment.
Radar at Montreal River is showing snow squall bands in that area.
Wawa-news will post more as information is known.
