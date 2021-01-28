The Dots Are All There

I recently listened to something that I think may get your attention ; especially if you are starting to see the signs that for whatever reason were as obvious 2 me as black and white…..1 year ago.

The only casualties outside of the normal rates of mortality have been your rights and freedoms, jobs, leisure, mental health, education and the list goes on.

This time it was an interview that retired OPP Senior Constable Vincent Gircys did with Toronto radio host Richard Syrett.

The subject was regarding the growing coalition of Police Officers retired or present across Canada that are not agreeing with the lockdown and stay at home measures they are being asked to enforce.

He explains many things such as the breaches to our civil liberties to gather, and that the science of data collected does not support the extreme measures no matter what FB or Yahoo or MSM says.

It’s only 32 minutes but may change your life. You have nothing to lose…except everything.

First They Came for Your Freedom of Movement

But You Were Free to Move Around and thus Didn’t Speak Out

And then They Came for Your Freedom of Assembly

But You Could Still Assemble and Thus You Didn’t Speak Out

And then They Came for Small Businesses

But You Didn’t Own One, So You Didn’t Speak Out

And Then They Wanted Your Freedom To Protest

But You Could Care Less, So You Didn’t Speak Out

And Then They Came for Your Freedom of Religion

But You Were Never Religious, So Thus Didn’t Speak Out

And Now They Came For Your Freedom of Choice,

But You Still Had a Choice, But You Didn’t Speak Out

And Then They Came for YOUR Freedom………there was Noone Left to Speak Out For You