Morning News – January 26th

Weather:

Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 25 this morning and minus 20 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 25. Wind chill minus 21 this evening and minus 29 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma.

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:



The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has been delivered to some northeastern health units. Yesterday, January 25th, North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, and Timiskaming Health Unit have received vaccines. Public Health Sudbury & Districts is expecting in the coming weeks. The Porcupine Health Unit, which covers Timmins and area, is slated to give an update on their vaccination program today. There has not been a date announced for Algoma Public Health. Test results are showing that the COVID-19 variant may be in Sudbury. Further testing is underway to confirm that, “The individual involved is doing well and has a history of international travel, which requires a 14-day quarantine period following return to Canada,” said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, medical officer of health.

The Ontario government is providing more than $2.3 million to McMaster University and the University of Toronto through the Ontario Together Fund to carry out research, development, and testing of the next generation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Ontario is investing $1,122,000 in the University of Toronto to support its Dalla Lana School of Public Health’s testing facility as it ramps up filtration efficiency testing of N95, surgical and procedure masks to ensure that they meet Health Canada Personal Protective Equipment requirements. The province is also investing $1,212,000 in McMaster University to accelerate the work at its newly created Centre of Excellence in Protective Equipment and Materials(CEPEM) to work with Canadian manufacturers with their R&D needs in designing, manufacturing and testing of PPE.

The Honourable Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities, and the Honourable Jill Dunlop, Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues, will make an announcement about postsecondary education in Ontario at 9:30 this morning.

Did you know? André René Roussimoff better know as Fezzik the Giant, died 28 years ago (1993) of congestive heart failure. Although he was famous for his wrestling – I will always remember his performance in The Princess Bride:

Fezzik: We face each other as God intended. Sportsmanlike. No tricks, no weapons, skill against skill alone.

Man in Black: You mean, you’ll put down your rock and I’ll put down my sword, and we’ll try and kill each other like civilized people?

Fezzik: [brandishing rock] I could kill you now.

Man in Black: Frankly, I think the odds are slightly in your favor at hand fighting.

Fezzik: It’s not my fault being the biggest and the strongest. I don’t even exercise.