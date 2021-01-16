Even If Donald Trump Pardons Assange at the Last Minute, I Believe Julian May Still Rot In Britain

What a bad dream we have found ourselves in since “Bat Soup” boiled over last January, but it’s been a nightmare for Julian Assange for a decade. Journalists and most media have been too chicken sh*t to report on it, and in that respect should hand in their press passes.

Anyway, before I get into the Assange issue, it is coming to light what I said last March ; if you believe the virus came from a bat in a wet market in Wuhan, you must be drinking fermented bat soup. The lights are on and if you read enough, it’s coming out more and more that the virus was released accidentally or intentionally via the Bio 4 Level Lab in Wuhan. I didn’t know it at the time I wrote about this last year, but it has come to light that the very same lab was at the time, studying coronavirus from bats for at least two years before the incident last year and that in 2019 workers at the lab fell ill. From what I have researched the bat coronavirus that was being studied in the lab is about 96 % similar to what we are told about C19.

Anyway, If some people want to believe everything they are told without researching ; go ahead and believe the bat soup wet market lie you were told. Just beware ; the media who spewed this joke to you are still laughing at the fact it was believed by so many.

Anyway, on to something that is pending and very serious to one mans life, and that is the possibility of Donald Trump sticking it to the Deep State and Facists by pardoning Julian Assange in his last few days. The sad thing is that even if this miracle still happens, I believe the torture to Julian may remain in place.

For instance, Judge Baraister decided to not extradite Julian Assange ONLY on the grounds that his mental state was in peril and she made it clear that the charges against him by the US were not the reason for her decision. To make it clear ; this was planned and orchestrated because while ruling that he was suffering and not in an normal mental state, this poor excuse for a Judge DENIED him bail on the January 6. Can you believe that ? She is keeping him holed up in Belmarsh to suffer more solitary confinement while the Americans Appeal her decision. It is as obvious as can be that this was just a delay tactic.

Now, as I said if the miracle happens and Trump wants to take one last jab at the Establishment and pardon Julian, I find it very very hard to believe that he will be released and on a flight to Mexico where he has been offered asylum by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The American “agencies” and the Brits have a very tight and long history of colluding together on how things play out on the world stage.

I would not be surprised and would put a wager on it, that if the pardon was granted, the British legal system will keep him detained for some bull*hit reason like the Swedes tried to do for the Americians against Julian with the charges of sexual assault that took two years for them to give up on.

So as things world wide continue to get darker and darker, even as the light of common sense is there (you just have to flick the switch) I’m still hoping for Julian to be pardoned and released and maybe, just maybe, my presumption will be proven wrong.

With his freedom from 10 years of house arrest and mental torture at stake, I could certainly eat crow in this case.

** Oh yeah, It’s now highly unlikely the Soo Greyhounds will play this year. Thanks Doug !”