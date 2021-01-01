The Most Important Story of 2021 Could Very Well Be This One

…Especially so if you are in the journalism or media industry.

For roughly the past ten years, Australian citizen and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been on the run or held as a prisoner in one way or another. His crime or crimes? Well, there are no crimes, just accusations, and charges by the United States government that they have brought upon him in order to silence other journalists and/or news organizations from exposing the brutal truth behind the veil of freedom, liberty, and justice for all.

In 2010, WikiLeaks released hundreds of thousands of files and documents that uncover war crimes caught on video and other vile corrupt practices that the average American would be ashamed to hear of. These files were obtained via 3rd party sources such as Pt. Chelsea Manning that would pass them on to Julian and his team.

In fact, before WL could view and redact or not release sensitive material, he called the Hilary Clinton office to warn them that somebody had hacked his site and thousands of classified documents and cables were to be released in the coming hours. This footage of the phone calls can be viewed in the documentary Risk.

The bottom line for a journalist is to inform the public of what is going on and print the truth; hence the popular phrase “protected by the freedom of the press”. Of course, releasing personal information that would harm state security or personal identities of non-criminals would not be a responsible action, and would be a crime in itself.

In some of the released material, we see that not only was there the Podesta/Clinton emails that were a subject of Hilary’s practices during her tenure as Secretary of State, but there is damning video footage of war crimes in Cuba, Afghanistan, and Iraq, just to name a few. All you have to do is click HERE and watch for yourself. Scroll to 6:36 and watch the carnage unfold. In the footage, you will see and hear video/audio of American soldiers, playing video games with human lives. “Lightem up”, “c’mon give me the order”, “ha ha ha I hit em”, “oh yeah, look at those dead b***ards”, etc are some of the disgusting things spewing out of the mouths of some of these soldiers. During this particular episode, not only were the Iraqi men not armed, a baby was killed, and also two Reuters reporters.

The scale, to which some of these soldiers acted as if killing was just a game; is the reason why this information needed to be released; as it has been going on for decades and hidden from the unaware general public. It is quite ironic, that currently there is another scandal and in this case, Australian soldiers are shown to have committed war crimes and unjustified murder in Afghanistan. In the report released in November, it was concluded that at the very least 39 Afghan prisoners or civilians were unlawfully killed. In fact, Australian Defence Force Chief Angus Campbell stated “…shameful record included alleged instances in which new patrol members would shoot a prisoner in order to achieve their first kill in a practice known as “blooding”.

On a side note; we all know now that the war in Iraq was fabricated and there were no weapons of mass destruction, and the murdering of 100’s of thousands of Iraqis was not justified, and George W Bush and his Gang should be tried for war crimes, but that will never happen. In fact at that time, I was very proud to be a Canadian as former PM Jean Chretien did not back our neighbor to the South and put our men and women at risk.

Now that we have a bit of history of this situation, let’s look at what has happened to Julian since that Bible of information was released.

He has been on the run ever since and sought refuge in Sweden, as per their liberal laws on extradition… but that proved to be fruitless. During his brief stay in Sweden, local officials brought against him charges of sexual assault which have since been dropped. Fearing for his safety as these were trumped-up charges to detain him, he fled to Britain with the permission of Swedish authorities that he would return if they requested more questioning of him. As it turns out, the Swedish authorities did ask him to return; and when his condition that he would only do so if there would be no extradition to the States was denied, did Julian seek refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy for roughly 8 years.

Over the course of those years, he was spied upon on a daily basis as we now know that a Spanish security firm Undercover Global S. L. that was hired by the Embassy was recording his every move and words via bugs placed in the compound. The information such as classified conversations with his lawyers were passed on to the American intelligence services (CIA). This case is now in front of the Spanish Courts.

From having his every move recorded and analyzed, to the lynching of his internet and freedom of having visitors, the torture didn’t stop and only got worse. In 2019, the Ecuadorian leadership changed from Rafael Correa who granted Julian asylum to Lenin Moreno who was (in my opinion) bought off or pressured, as it was only months into the new leader’s tenure, that Julian’s’ asylum was quashed.

On April 2, 2019, the British police finally got what they wanted and arrested Julian at the embassy and forcibly removed a very tired whistleblower from his humanely furnished solitary confinement in the embassy and sent him to one of Britain’s harshest prisons (Belmarsh) to await his fate on the extradition request from the United States.

Since being in prison there, he has been in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day with very little access to his defense team and documents. Nils Melzer (UN Special Rapporteur on Torture & other Cruel, Inhumane or Degrading Treatment or Punishment) met with him and advised the courts that he should be released immediately as his mental condition is deteriorating and is amounting to torture. In fact, he is on record as saying “The progressively severe suffering inflicted on Mr. Assange as a result of his prolonged solitary confinement amounts not only to arbitrary detention, but also to torture.” Advocates such as Roger Waters, esteemed journalists such as John Pilger, Canadian Eva Bartlett, and whistleblower Edward Snowden are among other notables that have been screaming for his release. In fact, there are at least 40 organizations including Reporters Without Borders that have shown up in front of Belmarsh and the Magistrates building to protest or sign letters of petition.

In court documents released and by the accounts of the very few journalists allowed in to witness the hearings over the past year at Old Bailey where Judge Vanessa Baraitser has been presiding, a picture of a mentally broken and withered man has emerged as at one hearing, he was barely audible and had a hard time reciting his name when instructed by the court.

Anyone who has been following this affair knows that it is clearly window dressing.

This Monday, the decision will come as to Julian’s’ fate and in my opinion, when the verdict comes down, the outcome will be that the court views in favor of the United States and the proceedings will start for Mr. Assange, to be extradited to the US for more torture and public threats to journalism.

After a Kangaroo Court which will probably drag on for a year or two, he will be sentenced up to a maximum of 175 years and die in custody for reporting the crimes of a superpower.

If this is the first you have heard of Julian and his detention, it is because the MSM has been silent on this and their turn will come if they step out of line. I urge you to immediately message your members of Congress if you are in the US or for Canadians to message their Members of Parliament, as it may be two minutes to midnight but it’s never too late.

There are plenty of documentaries and information out there; they are just hidden near the back of the book.

There might be one light at the end of the tunnel and whether you like him or despise him, it is rumored that as a last jab at the establishment, President Donald Trump could pardon him and add a bit of salt to the wound that has been carved out in the past 4 years.

Having said that; it is my opinion, that even if that miracle were to happen, Julian Assange and his fate will be very precarious.

