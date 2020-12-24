What the provincial lockdown will look like at the Lady Dunn Health Centre (effective December 26th)

As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, the safety of our patients/clients, residents, families and staff remains a top priority for the Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC). Effective with the introduction of the provincial lockdown at 12:01 am on December 26th, 2020, we will be implementing the following new visitor restrictions:

LDHC- General

During the lockdown, certain non-urgent procedures and services will be suspended while others will be provided through virtual offerings; you will be contacted by your health care provider directly if there is any change. Laboratory and Diagnostic Imaging (X-Ray and Ultrasound) services will continue to follow the holiday hours, however, the public is asked to follow the provincial direction and stay home as much as possible if appropriate.

Acute Care

All visitations will be suspended for the duration of the two-week lockdown, with the exception of compassionate reasons, including palliative care. This will be decided by the health care team on a per-patient basis.

Emergency Department/Outpatient Clinics

Only clients seeking care will be accommodated in the Emergency Department/outpatient clinics.

Exceptions may be made if the accompanying person provides support for:

A vulnerable patient (under the age of 18, cognitive impairment, significant developmental and/or intellectual disability, unable to effectively communicate)

A patient experiencing a life-altering event (end of life, critically ill, trauma)

The LDHC Emergency Department continues to remain open 24/7. Please do not hesitate to call 911 or attend the Emergency Department if you are experiencing new or serious symptoms, including but not limited to difficulty breathing, chest pain or pressure and/or loss of speech or movement.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, dry cough or tiredness and are in need of care please call (705) 856-2335 before visiting the hospital.

If you are experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms and are otherwise healthy you should attend the LDHC COVID-19 Assessment Centre for testing at (705) 914-1114.

Long Term Care Unit

As per the Ministry of Long Term Care Directive 3, during a “lock-down” each Long Term Care Resident may be permitted one “designated caregiver” to visit, exceptions may be made for palliative care residents.

Effective December 26, 2020, visitors from outside of the Algoma district or those who have had close contact with someone outside of Algoma district will not be permitted to visit. Close contact means within 2 metres (6-feet), without the appropriate PPE (medical mask and face shield). Exceptions will only be made for compassionate reasons.

For the period of Dec. 22 to 25, 2020, pre-approved care partners may continue to visit in LTC.

While it is imperative that we implement stricter measures in order to maintain a safe environment for patients/clients, families, and staff, we also recognize the impact of isolation for residents and families. During this difficult time we are doing everything we can to help residents and loved ones stay connected.

The LDHC supports the use of technology to connect loved ones through virtual options, to make an appointment for a virtual visit please call our Activities Coordinator at (705)856-2335 ext. 3105 for an appointment.

We thank you for your continued cooperation.