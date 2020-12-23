Another Lockdown ; Another Postponement

I’d say I was disappointed to get the media release today concerning the Ontario Hockey League and the decision to postpone the season AGAIN, but I wasn’t. These days, black is white, up is down, and right is left. Nothing quite makes sense.

I’d love to talk about hockey and the Soo Greyhounds, but I’m not interested in regurgitating old stats or how much Ryan O’Rourke has grown in the last 9 months. When, the Hounds brass decided to issue refunds a while back, I knew the next call was “Delay of Game”

In my opinion, the word on the street was that there was only a snowballs chance in Hell of having a Junior season of any normalcy.

When the announcement came from the Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism, and Culture Industries (Lisa MacLeod), some months back that she would only entertain the resurfacing of the ice if there was no body contact (and subsequently little backlash ), I lost much faith. In fact ; at this current second that I am writing, there are players who have tested positive for C19 as they get ready for the World Juniors set to commence in a couple of days in Edmonton.

It’s a bit confusing as they can’t start the Ontario Hockey League season without delay after delay after delay ; but somehow they can fly hundreds of kids across the globe to play a two week tournament EVEN when some have been testing positive. Not only are the kids (our Pups) being hurt by this inactivity, but the workers at the GFL and surrounding restaurants are being crushed under this thumb.

These kids ; our Hounds, have to put on a very strong face and talk positively, because that is the name of the game. I am sure that all the kids are quite upset and for some (overagers) everyday of this delay, can mean the difference in their lives, careers, and potential to meet the goals they have been striving for.

I don’t pay much attention to football, but apparently the NFL is in full swing, College football is cruising along, soccer in many countries around the world is business as usual, etc. etc.

The KHL ; the Russian equivalent in many eyes to the NHL is going at a pace that has eclipsed even the skeptics. I believe they have played about 38 games each and the headlines are not filled with mortality.

I think our Health Minister of Sports should take a trip to the old and hated former Eastern Bloc and see what the “Reds” are doing and why we haven’t been doing it as well.

According to the KHL President Alexei Morozov “It seems to me that the KHL has put in a huge amount of work to protect the health of our players and the staff at our clubs. We’ve done thousands of tests, organized clean zones in the arenas and restricted the number of people who can enter them. I hope that the hardest part is over, and we will see more fans coming back to more arenas.”

When will this end ? We all know that the end result is going to be minimal attendance, if any ; so why wait ? Start the kids off with no attendance ; give them some enjoyment ; give us some enjoyment, even if it means watching them on tv or on your laptop ; and get some sort of normalcy in place again. It is not that complicated to figure out the travel, and those details as expensive as they may be. Have the Sudbury Wolves play the Soo like they do in the playoffs. Three games in six nights and have them camped up in a hotel bubble. Four or five days later, bring in another team and be just as efficient in keeping them safe and healthy. Working out the logistics of the billets shouldn’t be that hard either. If it is ; I’m sure the local hotels would jump at the chance to drop the prices of their rooms to get a couple hundred room nights every couple of weeks.

I know revenue plays a huge part in this but …. and ….against my own thoughts about commercialism, maybe it’s time to entertain uniform real estate for sale in a larger and more competitive way. Company ABC and ACME can put in tenders for a shoulder pad spot or helmet design. These advertising spots can recoup costs that the fans are not available to at the current time. Heck ; the Europeans have been doing it for decades.

I could go on for hours but it’s exhausting and I think we are all getting tired of seeing the carrot dangling from the string.

Just Drop the Puck