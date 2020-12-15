This GO GO Still Has the Beat & Brings the Heat !!

Holy schnikes ! as good old Tommy Boy would say. Yes some people tend 2 age gracefully and the Go Go’s bassist is certainly one of them. I had a chance to chat with Kathy Valentine yesterday about her autobiography “All I Ever Wanted”

Concerning Belinda Carlisle and the rest of the Go Go’s (Jane, Charlotte, Gina, Kathy) ; if you think the poster girls of the 80’s with such hits as We’ve Got the Beat, Our Lips are Sealed, and Vacation were a group of nice and proper young ladies ; well you may be wrong 🤣.

All I Ever Wanted recounts Kathy and her early life growing up and being somewhat raised by her Mother. She tells me how there were no rules per se and she really didn’t ever feel like a part of a family until she joined the Go Go’s.

Sex, Drugs, and Rock and Roll was the name of the game during her early years in the band and only the colorful lipstick and bouncy songs kept those not in the “know” out of the “know”. You know what I mean ?

Anyway, Kathy says a quick summary of the book would be about “me as a young girl coming of age and quite literally raising myself. I then pursued my dream to make it in music with other women—succeeded, lost it all and then found myself again”

In the last couple of years Kathy has been very busy. “well, I have been going to school (mostly online) and just finished and got my degree, I have been playing in my Texas band the Bluebonnets, we (the Go Go’s) have also worked on and released our documentary The Go Go’s which can be seen on Showtime, and I have been very busy recently with my book launches and virtual events with bookstores ; when covid hit, we had to cancel a 23 city book tour and the Go Go’s summer tour which has been rescheduled for the summer of 2021. Check out our website for dates.”

Who is your favorite Canadian band may I ask ? “I love the Beaches.“

Besides loving the Beaches, it seems that Kathy is fond of Canada and may immigrate here. I asked her for a message for her Canadian fans ” well, as you know what is happening here in Texas and the States, if things don’t improve and get any worse, I’ve been telling my friends, I think I might move to Canada” (laughter).

Coffee or Tea ? “BOTH !!!” she say.

A nice Christmas idea if you hurry, can be All I Ever Wanted : A Rock ‘ Roll ‘ Memoir, which can be found at your local book stores or ordered via Amazon, Indigo, and other online sites.

Merry Christmas !