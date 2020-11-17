COVID-19 Assessment Centre – Pic Mobert

The Lady Dunn Health Centre is holding a COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the Pic Mobert Health Centre on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020.

The clinic is from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Pic Mobert Health Centre. Please note that they will be closed for lunch (12 – 1 p.m.).

For more information, or to book your assessment, please all before Monday, November 16, (705) 914-1114.

On the day of the assessment centre, Tuesday, November 17th, please call (807) 822-2625.