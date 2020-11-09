LDHC Board of Directors – November Meeting

MEETING OF THE
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Of THE LADY DUNN HEALTH CENTRE
Date: Monday, November 16th, 2020
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Place: Videoconference
For additional information please contact Hannah Garland at 705-856-2335 Ext. 3210
