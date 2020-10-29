Algoma Public Health – Tips for Halloween Safety

Trick-or-treating
|Don’t go trick-or-treating if you are feeling ill, even if symptoms are minor.
|Choose costumes that allow a non-medical mask to be worn underneath. Make sure you can see and breathe comfortably.
|Only trick-or-treat with those who live in your household.
|Carry hand sanitizer and use it after touching touch-points like doorbells or railings.
|If you can, knock instead of pushing doorbells, or simply yell ‘trick-or-treat.’
|Consider pre-arranged stops/visits to family/friends.
|Wait until you’re home and have washed your hands before handling or eating candy.
Handing out candy
|Don’t hand out candy if you are feeling ill, even if symptoms are minor.
|Print posters from APH to hang in your window or place on your door to let trick-or-treaters know if you’re handing out treats.
|Wear mask and consider using tongs or a grabber to hand out candy.
|Always keep a healthy distance of 2 metres from trick-or-treaters.
|Be more outside than inside. If you can, stand outside your door to hand out treats.
|Avoid handling treats:
|Get creative!
There are many fun ways to hand out treats while maintaining physical distance.
Other ways to celebrate
|Virtual parties – host an online Halloween costume contest!
|Decorating your home or front yard.
|Carving or decorating pumpkins with your household, or outside at a safe distance with neighbours.
|Celebrate with your favourite Halloween movie and host a movie night with your household.
|Organize a Halloween scavenger hunt in your backyard or home with those in your household.
High risk activities to avoid
|
Don’t go to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming.
|Don’t go on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household.
|Avoid alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviours.
|Skip the parties this year: gatherings, big or small, put people at higher risk of getting COVID-19.
Source: Alberta Health Services, 2020.
Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, issued the following statement detailing public health advice for Halloween this year:
“As Ontarians begin to prepare for Halloween this year, I’d like to remind everyone to take extra precautions to ensure you are keeping yourself and your families safe.
Given the high transmission of COVID-19 in the modified Stage 2 public health unit regions of Ottawa, Peel, Toronto and York Region, traditional door-to-door trick or treating is not recommended and people should consider alternative ways to celebrate. This can include, but is not limited to:
- Encouraging kids to dress up and participate in virtual activities and parties;
- Organizing a Halloween candy hunt with people living in their own household;
- Carving pumpkins;
- Having a movie night or sharing scary stories; and
- Decorating front lawns.
It is recommended that you also check with your local municipality or public health unit for any additional advice or restrictions that may be in place. It is also critical that families not travel outside of their neighbourhood to celebrate Halloween.
To have a safe and happy Halloween, Ontarians should follow some simple steps:
- Avoid gatherings with people outside of your household;
- Stay home if you are feeling ill, even if you have mild symptoms, or if you are at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19;
- If you live outside the modified Stage 2 public health unit regions and are going to go out to trick or treat:
- Only go out with members of your household;
- Only trick or treat outside;
- Both trick or treaters and people handing out candy should wear a face covering. A costume mask is not a substitute for a face covering and should not be worn over a face covering as it may make it difficult to breathe;
- Do not congregate or linger at doorsteps and remember to line up two metres apart if waiting. Avoid high-touch surfaces and objects;
- Whether collecting or handing out treats, wash your hands often and thoroughly, or use hand sanitizer; and
- Do not leave treats in a bucket or bowl for children to grab and consider using tongs or other similar tools to hand out treats.
I would also like to remind everyone that we are in a second wave of COVID-19. There have been increases in cases in many areas across the province, and the percentage of people tested who get a positive result is going up.
The severity of this second wave is in our hands. Through our collective efforts, we can change the outcome of this new outbreak. That is why it remains critical to continue following these important actions everyday in order to protect your health and stop the spread of COVID-19, including:
- Limit trips outside of home, except for essential purposes such as work where it is not possible to work from home, school, grocery shopping, medical appointments, and outdoor healthy physical activity;
- Stay home if you feel ill or have symptoms even if they are mild;
- Maintain physical distancing of at least two metres with those outside your household;
- Wear a face covering indoors in workplaces, businesses and facilities, and wear one outdoors if physical distancing cannot be maintained or if wearing one is required;
- Wash your hands thoroughly and regularly;
- Follow social gathering and organized public event limits;
- Download the COVID Alert mobile app;
- If you are concerned you were exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms, take the online COVID-19 self-assessment; and
- Get tested if you have symptoms compatible with COVID-19, or if you have been advised of exposure by your local public health unit or through COVID Alert. Visit Ontario.ca/covidtest to find the nearest testing location.”
