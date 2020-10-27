Congratulations – Christine Aquino!

A huge congratulations to Christine Aquino, former resident of Wawa. She has been appointed Director General of the Communications Branch, National Research Council Canada (NRC). Prior to that she had been Senior Director for Strategic Communications for three years.

The anno0uncemnt from the NRC in Ottawa explains, “Prior to joining the NRC in 2017, Christine spent over a decade as the Director of Communications and Public Affairs at the Royal Canadian Mint where she led communications strategies in support of high-profile initiatives such as the Vancouver 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games coin program, the elimination of the Canadian 1-cent circulation coin and the Canada 150 coin program. Christine was the recipient of the Mint’s President’s Award in 2010 for her significant contributions to the corporation. Prior to joining the Mint, Christine worked in Canadian federal politics as the Director of Communications for a cabinet minister in various government portfolios.”