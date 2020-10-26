Outpatient Diagnostic Imaging and Laboratory Closures – October 27th and 29th.

The Diagnostic Imaging Department will be closed for outpatient services on Tuesday, October 27th from 8:30 a.m. – 12:00p.m., and the Laboratory will be closed for outpatient services on Thursday, October 29th all day.
These closures are for equipment maintenance and upgrades respectively.
We apologize for any inconvenience, and thank you for your understanding and cooperation.
