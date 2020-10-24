Winter Weather Travel Advisory – Hwy 17 (Wawa-Agawa Bay) & Hwy 101 (Wawa-Chapleau)

Environment Canada issued the following Winter Weather Travel Advisory at 6:07 p.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Weather advisory in effect for:
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for portions of Highway 17 Highway 101 this evening.
Low visibilities in heavy and rapidly accumulating snow will continue to impact sections of highway 17 and highway 101 in areas of higher terrain.
Locations Impacted:
Highway 17 between Wawa and Agawa Bay
Highway 101 between Wawa and 45 kilometres west of Chapleau
Some locales may receive 5 to 15 cm of snow in less than a few hours.
