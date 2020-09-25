Breaking News

Ladies Night Golf – September 23

57 Players

1st FLIGHT: Lise Noel, Suzanne Lacasse, Spare  –  36
2nd FLIGHT: marcelle Terris, Diane Spencer, Brenda Tait – 46
3rd FLIGHT: Karen Tait, Wendy Bonitzke, Spare – 50
4th FLIGHT: Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier – 53

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
Ladies Night – $ 10.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 1 : Tracey Vernier
Ladies Night – $ 10.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2 : Joan Jewell
Ladies Night – $ 10.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the  Pin Hole # 3 (1st shot) : Linda Guindon
Ladies Night – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4 : Nicole Chapman
Ladies Night – $ 10.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 4 : Shirley Hale
Ladies Night – $ 10.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 5 ( 3rd shot) : Lise Noel
Ladies Night – $ 10.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot) :  Barb Leschishin
Ladies Night – $ 10.00 Cash Prize – Closest  to the Pin # 7  : No Winner
Ladies Night – $ 10.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8 : Suzanne Lacasse
Ladies Night – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (59 years or under) Hole # 8 : Marcie DLF
Ladies Night – $ 10.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 9 : Suzanne Lacasse

Winner of the Ladies Night Cash Draw for $20.00: MacKenzie Mathias

Winner of the Large 3 topping pizza (Compliments of Tammy – The Lakeview Restaurant): Cheryl Tremblay

15 Foot Putt – No Putt this week

Ladies Final Night For 2020 – September 30th! Wrap up warm and let’s go out in STYLE!

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2020 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.

Karl Benstead
Latest posts by Karl Benstead (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*