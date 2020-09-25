Ladies Night Golf – September 23

57 Players

1st FLIGHT: Lise Noel, Suzanne Lacasse, Spare – 36

2nd FLIGHT: marcelle Terris, Diane Spencer, Brenda Tait – 46

3rd FLIGHT: Karen Tait, Wendy Bonitzke, Spare – 50

4th FLIGHT: Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier – 53

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

Ladies Night – $ 10.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 1 : Tracey Vernier

Ladies Night – $ 10.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2 : Joan Jewell

Ladies Night – $ 10.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole # 3 (1st shot) : Linda Guindon

Ladies Night – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4 : Nicole Chapman

Ladies Night – $ 10.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 4 : Shirley Hale

Ladies Night – $ 10.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 5 ( 3rd shot) : Lise Noel

Ladies Night – $ 10.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot) : Barb Leschishin

Ladies Night – $ 10.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 7 : No Winner

Ladies Night – $ 10.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8 : Suzanne Lacasse

Ladies Night – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (59 years or under) Hole # 8 : Marcie DLF

Ladies Night – $ 10.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 9 : Suzanne Lacasse

Winner of the Ladies Night Cash Draw for $20.00: MacKenzie Mathias

Winner of the Large 3 topping pizza (Compliments of Tammy – The Lakeview Restaurant): Cheryl Tremblay

15 Foot Putt – No Putt this week

Ladies Final Night For 2020 – September 30th! Wrap up warm and let’s go out in STYLE!

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2020 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.