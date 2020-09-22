Nipigon OPP lay charges in Abduction

On September 14, 2020, officers of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Nipigon Detachment were dispatched to a report of a male having been abducted, forcibly confined and assaulted with a firearm in the town of Nipigon. The victim escaped his captures and received assistance from a witness who contacted police.

The victim was transported to hospital with significant injuries. As a result of the investigation four suspects have been identified, two have been arrested.

Andrew OTWAY, 29 years old of Thunder Bay, ON has been arrested and charged with the following offences:

Kidnapping while using certain firearms

Aggravated Assault

Assault with a Weapon

And a variety of firearm related offences.

Billy John THOMPSON, 32 years old of Nipigon, ON has been arrested and charged with the following offences:

Kidnapping while using certain firearms

Aggravated Assault

Assault with a Weapon

And a variety of firearm related offences.

On 15 September 2020, both accused appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay and have been remanded into custody. Members of the North West Region Crime Unit are continuing their investigation and a police presence remains in the community.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at: http://www.p3tips.com/273 where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.