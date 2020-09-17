57 Players
1st FLIGHT: Lise Noel, Suzanne Lacasse, Guylaine Domich – 37
2nd FLIGHT: Gerry Rose, Margaret Davidson, Laura Mersereau – 46
3rd FLIGHT: Karen Tait, Wendy Bonitzke, Spare – 48
4th FLIGHT: Chrissy McRae, Cathy Cyr, Spare – 51
5th FLIGHT: Chris Mitchell, Joan Jewel – 55
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole #1 : Linda Guindon
Ladies Night – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #2 : Guylaine Domich
Subway – spend $20 and get $15 off – Closest to the Pin #3 (1st shot) : Wendy Bonitzke
Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Bag & Balls – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole #4 : Lynne Zuliani
Canadian Tire – $25.00 Voucher – Longest Putt Hole #4 : Linda Guindon
Suzanne Lacasse – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #5 ( 3rd shot) : Guylaine Domich
Wawa Motor Inn – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #6 (3rd shot) : Marcie Dlf
North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pizza Coupon – Closest to the Pin #7 : Linda Guindon
Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8 : Wendy Bonitzke
Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Bag & Balls – Long Drive (59 years or under) Hole #8 : Rachael Korytko-Amos
Home Building Centre – $20.00 Voucher – Closest to the Pin #9 : Donna Korytko
Winner of the Ladies Night Cash Draw for $20.00: Nicole Chapman
Winner of the Clubhouse $10.00 Voucher: Karen Tait
15 Foot Putt – No Putt this week
Ladies night continues next week… September 23rd!
Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2020 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.
- Ladies Night Golf – September 16 - September 17, 2020
- Men’s Night Golf – September 10 - September 15, 2020
- Ladies Night Golf – September 9 - September 14, 2020