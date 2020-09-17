Ladies Night Golf – September 16

57 Players

1st FLIGHT: Lise Noel, Suzanne Lacasse, Guylaine Domich – 37

2nd FLIGHT: Gerry Rose, Margaret Davidson, Laura Mersereau – 46

3rd FLIGHT: Karen Tait, Wendy Bonitzke, Spare – 48

4th FLIGHT: Chrissy McRae, Cathy Cyr, Spare – 51

5th FLIGHT: Chris Mitchell, Joan Jewel – 55

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole #1 : Linda Guindon

Ladies Night – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #2 : Guylaine Domich

Subway – spend $20 and get $15 off – Closest to the Pin #3 (1st shot) : Wendy Bonitzke

Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Bag & Balls – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole #4 : Lynne Zuliani

Canadian Tire – $25.00 Voucher – Longest Putt Hole #4 : Linda Guindon

Suzanne Lacasse – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #5 ( 3rd shot) : Guylaine Domich

Wawa Motor Inn – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #6 (3rd shot) : Marcie Dlf

North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pizza Coupon – Closest to the Pin #7 : Linda Guindon

Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8 : Wendy Bonitzke

Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Bag & Balls – Long Drive (59 years or under) Hole #8 : Rachael Korytko-Amos

Home Building Centre – $20.00 Voucher – Closest to the Pin #9 : Donna Korytko

Winner of the Ladies Night Cash Draw for $20.00: Nicole Chapman

Winner of the Clubhouse $10.00 Voucher: Karen Tait

15 Foot Putt – No Putt this week

Ladies night continues next week… September 23rd!

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2020 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.