Breaking News

Ladies Night Golf – September 16

57 Players

1st FLIGHT: Lise Noel, Suzanne Lacasse, Guylaine Domich – 37
2nd FLIGHT: Gerry Rose, Margaret Davidson, Laura Mersereau – 46
3rd FLIGHT: Karen Tait, Wendy Bonitzke, Spare – 48
4th FLIGHT: Chrissy McRae, Cathy Cyr, Spare – 51
5th FLIGHT: Chris Mitchell, Joan Jewel – 55

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole #1 : Linda Guindon
Ladies Night – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #2 : Guylaine Domich
Subway – spend $20 and get $15 off – Closest to the Pin #3 (1st shot) : Wendy Bonitzke
Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Bag & Balls – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole #4 : Lynne Zuliani
Canadian Tire – $25.00 Voucher – Longest Putt Hole #4 : Linda Guindon
Suzanne Lacasse – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #5 ( 3rd shot) : Guylaine Domich
Wawa Motor Inn – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #6 (3rd shot) : Marcie Dlf
North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pizza Coupon – Closest to the Pin #7 : Linda Guindon
Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8 : Wendy Bonitzke
Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Bag & Balls – Long Drive (59 years or under) Hole #8 : Rachael Korytko-Amos
Home Building Centre – $20.00 Voucher – Closest to the Pin #9 : Donna Korytko
Winner of the Ladies Night Cash Draw for $20.00: Nicole Chapman
Winner of the Clubhouse $10.00 Voucher: Karen Tait
15 Foot Putt – No Putt this week

Ladies night continues next week… September 23rd!

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2020 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.

Karl Benstead
Latest posts by Karl Benstead (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*