Ladies Night Golf – September 9

55 Players

1st FLIGHT: Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Spare – 39

2nd FLIGHT: Barb Leschishin, Lynne Zuliani – 46

3rd FLIGHT: Kathy Turyk, Karen Tait, Wendy Bonitzke – 51

4th FLIGHT: Chris Mitchell, Joan Jewel, Carmen Tait– 56

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole # 1 : Helene Bekintis

Ladies Night – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2 : Barb Leschishin

Subway – spend $20 and get $15 off – Closest to the Pin # 3 (1st shot) : Kathy Culhane

Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Bag & Balls – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4 : Toni Rutland

Canadian Tire – $25.00 Voucher – Longest Putt Hole # 4 : Lorna Chiupka

Suzanne Lacasse – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 5 ( 3rd shot) : Toni Rutland

Wawa Motor Inn – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot) : Alexis Alexopolous

North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pizza Coupon – Closest to the Pin # 7 : Shirley Hale

Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8 : Deidre Dupuis

Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Bag & Balls – Long Drive (59 years or under) Hole # 8 : Marcie Dlf

Home Building Centre – $20.00 Voucher – Closest to the Pin # 9 : Deidre Dupuis

Winner of the Ladies Night Cash Draw for $20.00: Brenda Tait

Winner of the Clubhouse $10.00 Voucher: Christina Portis

15 Foot Putt – ($300.75) – Everyone putted and 3 sunk it for $100.25 each!! Chrissy McRae, Donna Korytko, Margaret Davidson

Ladies night continues next week…September 16th!

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2020 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.