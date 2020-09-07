Ladies Night Golf – September 2

61 Players

1st FLIGHT: Suzanne Lacasse, Alexis Alexopolous, Lise Noel – 38

2nd FLIGHT: Shirley Hale, Norma Kauk – 45

3rd FLIGHT: Kathy Turyk, Karen Tait, Wendy Bonitzke – 49

4th FLIGHT: Judy Zagar, Tracey Vernier, Mackenzie Mathias– 50

5th FLIGHT: Marcelle Terris, Brenda Tait – 54

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole # 1 : Joan Jewell

Ladies Night – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2 : Lynn Dee Eason

Subway – spend $20 and get $15 off – Closest to the Pin # 3 (1st shot) : Susan Switzer

Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Bag & Balls – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4 : Erin Andrews

Canadian Tire – $25.00 Voucher – Longest Putt Hole # 4 : Suzanne Lacasse

Suzanne Lacasse – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 5 ( 3rd shot) : Barb Leschishin

Wawa Motor Inn – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot) : Suzanne Lacasse

North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pizza Coupon – Closest to the Pin # 7 : Toni Rutland

Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8 : Meghan Korytko Amos

Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Bag & Balls – Long Drive (59 years or under) Hole # 8 : Lise Noel

Home Building Centre – $20.00 Voucher – Closest to the Pin # 9 : Suzanne Lacasse

Winner of the Ladies Night Cash Draw for $20.00: Bodana Innes

Winner of the Clubhouse $10.00 Voucher: Tracey Vernier

15 Foot Putt – ($273.00) – 3 Putters: Lynne Zuliani, Shirley Hale, Nelly Harvey *Putt off will happen August 19th *

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2020 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.