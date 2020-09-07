Breaking News

Ladies Night Golf – September 2

61 Players

1st FLIGHT: Suzanne Lacasse, Alexis Alexopolous, Lise Noel  –  38
2nd FLIGHT: Shirley Hale, Norma Kauk – 45 
3rd FLIGHT: Kathy Turyk, Karen Tait, Wendy Bonitzke – 49
4th FLIGHT: Judy Zagar, Tracey Vernier, Mackenzie Mathias– 50
5th FLIGHT: Marcelle Terris, Brenda Tait – 54

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole # 1 : Joan Jewell
Ladies Night – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2 : Lynn Dee Eason
Subway  – spend $20 and get $15 off – Closest to the  Pin # 3 (1st shot) : Susan Switzer
Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Bag & Balls – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4 : Erin Andrews
Canadian Tire – $25.00 Voucher – Longest Putt Hole # 4 : Suzanne Lacasse
Suzanne Lacasse – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 5 ( 3rd shot) : Barb Leschishin
Wawa Motor Inn – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot) :  Suzanne Lacasse
North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pizza Coupon – Closest  to the Pin # 7  : Toni Rutland
Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8 : Meghan Korytko Amos
Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Bag & Balls – Long Drive (59 years or under) Hole # 8 : Lise Noel
Home Building Centre – $20.00  Voucher – Closest to the Pin # 9 : Suzanne Lacasse
Winner of the Ladies Night Cash Draw for $20.00: Bodana Innes
Winner of the Clubhouse $10.00 Voucher: Tracey Vernier
15 Foot Putt – ($273.00) – 3 Putters: Lynne Zuliani, Shirley Hale, Nelly Harvey *Putt off will happen August 19th  *

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2020 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.

