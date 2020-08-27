AGM for Wawa & Area Victim Services

NOTICE OF THE
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
FOR
WAWA & AREA VICTIM SERVICES
Presentation of Financial Statement & Other Annual Reports
Thursday, September 10, 2020 7:00 p.m.
The meeting will be held using ZOOM.
If you would like to participate please RSVP by calling (705) 856-7852 by September 7, 2020 to allow an invitation to the ZOOM meeting to be sent to you.
AVIS DE CONVOCATION DE L’ASSEMBLÉE
GÉNÉRALE ANNUELLE DU
SERVICE AUX VICTIMES DE WAWA ET SA RÉGION
présenter le rapport financier et les autres rapports annuels
Le vendredi 10 septembre 2020
Sept heure
Si vous souhaitez participer, veuillez confirmer votre présence en appelant le (705) 856-7852 avant le 7 septembre 2020 pour permettre qu’une invitation à la réunion ZOOM vous soit envoyée.
