AGM for Wawa & Area Victim Services

NOTICE OF THE

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

FOR

WAWA & AREA VICTIM SERVICES

Presentation of Financial Statement & Other Annual Reports

Thursday, September 10, 2020 7:00 p.m.

The meeting will be held using ZOOM.

If you would like to participate please RSVP by calling (705) 856-7852 by September 7, 2020 to allow an invitation to the ZOOM meeting to be sent to you.

AVIS DE CONVOCATION DE L’ASSEMBLÉE

GÉNÉRALE ANNUELLE DU

SERVICE AUX VICTIMES DE WAWA ET SA RÉGION

présenter le rapport financier et les autres rapports annuels

Le vendredi 10 septembre 2020

Sept heure

Si vous souhaitez participer, veuillez confirmer votre présence en appelant le (705) 856-7852 avant le 7 septembre 2020 pour permettre qu’une invitation à la réunion ZOOM vous soit envoyée.