SSM – Hogan’s Homestead

96 White Oak Drive East

Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

705.246.7673

Spencer & Erica Hogan started their homestead as a hobby and a dream that one day it would grow with their family. One tap turned into two, then turned into hundreds. When you serve our Maple Syrup at your table, you know that the Hogan’s were the ones who went out in the cold, hand tapped every tree, boiled the sap together and personally bottled that syrup.

We only serve our family the best products, and we wouldn’t expect anything less for yours.

Our Maple Syrup is cooked over a wood fire for that classic maple syrup taste that everyone loves.

We welcome all Locally Made & Maple Lover’s to shop our mini store front inside our head office at 96 White Oak Drive East, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.