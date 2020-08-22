Breaking News

Ladies Night Golf – August 19

71 Players

1st FLIGHT: Suzanne Lacasse, Guylaine Domich, Brenda Pelletier – 38
2nd FLIGHT: Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Cathy Cyr – 43
3rd FLIGHT: Nellie Harvey, Helen Bekintos, Spare – 45
4th FLIGHT: Nicole Chapman, Gladys Tessier, Spare– 49
5th FLIGHT: Marcelle Terris, Brenda Tait – 53

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS

AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole # 1 : Erin Andrews
Ladies Night – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2 : Kathy Culhane
Subway – spend $20 and get $15 off – Closest to the Pin # 3 (1st shot) : Toni Rutland
Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Bag & Balls – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4 : Toni Rutland
Canadian Tire – $25.00 Voucher – Longest Putt Hole # 4 : Maury Oneill
Suzanne Lacasse – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 5 ( 3rd shot) : Jan Gagnon
Wawa Motor Inn – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot) : Marcie DLF
North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pizza Coupon – Closest to the Pin # 7 : Erin Andrews
Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8 : Jan Gagnon
Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Bag & Balls – Long Drive (59 years or under) Hole # 8 : Rachael Korytko- Amos
Home Building Centre – $20.00 Voucher – Closest to the Pin # 9 : Brenda Pelletier

Winner of the Ladies Night Cash Draw for $20.00: Jennie Weatherbee
Winner of the Clubhouse $10.00 Voucher: Kathy Culhane

15 Foot Putt – ($242.00) – 3 Putters: Suzanne Lacasse, Ida Vernier, Suzie Duchesne *Putt off will happen August 19th *

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2020 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.

