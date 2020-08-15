Farmer’s Market – August 15 & 16

Rob is at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre this Saturday and Sunday from 9 – 5 (Saturday) and Sunday from 9 – ?? depending on produce left for sale.

Rob has fresh Peaches & Cream Corn, Beets, Pickling Kits, and what some have been waiting for… Yellow Watermelon!

Pickle kits are a 1/2 bushel of pickling cukes, garlic and dill for $40!

A half bushel of beets for pickling (22/24 pounds) is $22!

He also has farm fresh eggs, bread, and a variety of assorted pastries.

Shoppers are reminded to shop early to get the best variety of produce. Rob asks that customers please bring some loonies and toonies to make their purchase today – thank you.

Please remember social distancing as you shop.