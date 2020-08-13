Breaking News

Ladies Night Golf – August 12

75 Players

1st FLIGHT: Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Spare – 36
2nd FLIGHT: Danette Mathias, Christina Portis, Spare – 43
3rd FLIGHT: Linda Guindon, Louise Moran, Paula Valois – 45
4th FLIGHT: Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Linda Sillanpaa – 47
5th FLIGHT: Darlene Trovarello, Caroline Desgagne, Paula Bailey – 52

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole #1: Lise Bernath
Ladies Night – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #2: Alexis Alexopolous
Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Bag & Balls – Long Drive (59 years or under) Hole #2: Edie Levesque
Subway – spend $20 and get $15 off – Closest to the Pin # 3 (1st shot): Danette Mathias
Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Bag & Balls – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole #4: Toni Rutland
Canadian Tire – $25.00 Voucher – Longest Putt Hole #4: Lise Noel
Suzanne Lacasse – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #5 (3rd shot): Chrystal Morden
Wawa Motor Inn – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #6 (3rd shot): Mackenzie Mathias
North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pizza Coupon – Closest to the Pin #7: Jody Renaud
Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #8: Paula Bailey
Home Building Centre – $20.00 Voucher – Closest to the Pin #9: Erin Andrews

Winner of the Ladies Night Cash Draw for $20.00: Mackenzie Mathias
Winner of the Clubhouse $10.00 Voucher: Edie Levesque

15 Foot Putt – ($206.00) – 3 Putters Cindy Jozin, Louise Moran, Jennie Weatherbee, Putt off will happen August 19th

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2020 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*