75 Players
1st FLIGHT: Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Spare – 36
2nd FLIGHT: Danette Mathias, Christina Portis, Spare – 43
3rd FLIGHT: Linda Guindon, Louise Moran, Paula Valois – 45
4th FLIGHT: Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Linda Sillanpaa – 47
5th FLIGHT: Darlene Trovarello, Caroline Desgagne, Paula Bailey – 52
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole #1: Lise Bernath
Ladies Night – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #2: Alexis Alexopolous
Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Bag & Balls – Long Drive (59 years or under) Hole #2: Edie Levesque
Subway – spend $20 and get $15 off – Closest to the Pin # 3 (1st shot): Danette Mathias
Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Bag & Balls – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole #4: Toni Rutland
Canadian Tire – $25.00 Voucher – Longest Putt Hole #4: Lise Noel
Suzanne Lacasse – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #5 (3rd shot): Chrystal Morden
Wawa Motor Inn – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #6 (3rd shot): Mackenzie Mathias
North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pizza Coupon – Closest to the Pin #7: Jody Renaud
Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #8: Paula Bailey
Home Building Centre – $20.00 Voucher – Closest to the Pin #9: Erin Andrews
Winner of the Ladies Night Cash Draw for $20.00: Mackenzie Mathias
Winner of the Clubhouse $10.00 Voucher: Edie Levesque
15 Foot Putt – ($206.00) – 3 Putters Cindy Jozin, Louise Moran, Jennie Weatherbee, Putt off will happen August 19th
Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2020 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.
- Ladies Night Golf – August 12 - August 13, 2020
- Canadian War Museum launches online exhibition exploring VJ Day and its legacy - August 13, 2020
- Sault College Extends Withdrawal Period to Further Support First Year Students - August 12, 2020