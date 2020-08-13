Ladies Night Golf – August 12

75 Players

1st FLIGHT: Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Spare – 36

2nd FLIGHT: Danette Mathias, Christina Portis, Spare – 43

3rd FLIGHT: Linda Guindon, Louise Moran, Paula Valois – 45

4th FLIGHT: Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Linda Sillanpaa – 47

5th FLIGHT: Darlene Trovarello, Caroline Desgagne, Paula Bailey – 52

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole #1: Lise Bernath

Ladies Night – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #2: Alexis Alexopolous

Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Bag & Balls – Long Drive (59 years or under) Hole #2: Edie Levesque

Subway – spend $20 and get $15 off – Closest to the Pin # 3 (1st shot): Danette Mathias

Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Bag & Balls – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole #4: Toni Rutland

Canadian Tire – $25.00 Voucher – Longest Putt Hole #4: Lise Noel

Suzanne Lacasse – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #5 (3rd shot): Chrystal Morden

Wawa Motor Inn – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #6 (3rd shot): Mackenzie Mathias

North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pizza Coupon – Closest to the Pin #7: Jody Renaud

Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #8: Paula Bailey

Home Building Centre – $20.00 Voucher – Closest to the Pin #9: Erin Andrews

Winner of the Ladies Night Cash Draw for $20.00: Mackenzie Mathias

Winner of the Clubhouse $10.00 Voucher: Edie Levesque

15 Foot Putt – ($206.00) – 3 Putters Cindy Jozin, Louise Moran, Jennie Weatherbee, Putt off will happen August 19th

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2020 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.