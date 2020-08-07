Breaking News

Ladies Night Golf – August 5

68 Players

1st FLIGHT: Suzanne Lacasse, Toni Rutland, Guylaine Domich – 36
2nd FLIGHT: Linda Guindon, Louise Moran, Paula Valois – 43
3rd FLIGHT: Sue Kirby, Shirley Hale, Spare – 47
4th FLIGHT: Danette Mathias, Christina Portis, Lulu Case– 52
5th FLIGHT: Gerry Rose, Margaret Davidson, Lorna Chuipka – 55

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole # 1 : Guylaine Domich
Ladies Night – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2 : Linda Guindon
Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Bag & Balls – Long Drive (59 years or under) Hole # 2 : Bohdana Chuipka Innes
Subway – spend $20 and get $15 off – Closest to the Pin # 3 (1st shot) : Toni Rutland
Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Bag & Balls – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4 : Diane Spencer
Canadian Tire – $25.00 Voucher – Longest Putt Hole # 4 : Carmen Tait
Suzanne Lacasse – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 5 ( 3rd shot) : Guylaine Domich
Wawa Motor Inn – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot) : Marcie DLF
North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pizza Coupon – Closest to the Pin # 7 : Linda Guindon
Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8 : Lise Bernath
Home Building Centre – $20.00 Voucher – Closest to the Pin # 9 : Rachael Koritko- Amos
Winner of the Ladies Night Cash Draw for $20.00: Linda Sillanpaa
Winner of the Clubhouse $10.00 Voucher: Edie Levesque

15 Foot Putt – ($168.00) – 3 Putters – Cheri Lowe, Carole Moison, Wendy Bonitzke

*Putt off will happen August 12th *

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2020 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.

