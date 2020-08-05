Ladies Night Gof – July 29th

1st FLIGHT: Brenda Pelletier, Suzanne Lacasse, Spare – 36

2nd FLIGHT: Wendy Bonitzken, Karen Tait, Spare – 42

3rd FLIGHT: Danette Mathias, Christina Portis, Lulu Case – 46

4th FLIGHT: Jan Gagnon, Ashley Omolida, Spare – 51

5th FLIGHT: Gerry Rose, Margaret Davidson, Lorna Chuipka – 57

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole # 1 : Barb Leschishian

Ladies Night – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2 : Isabel Chicoine

Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Bag & Balls – Long Drive (59 years or under) Hole # 2 : Jennifer Lamontagne

Subway – spend $20 and get $15 off – Closest to the Pin # 3 (1st shot) : Isabel Chicoine

Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Bag & Balls – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4 : Wendy Bonitzke

Canadian Tire – $25.00 Voucher – Longest Putt Hole # 4 : Brenda Pelletier

Suzanne Lacasse – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 5 ( 3rd shot) : Guylaine Domich

Wawa Motor Inn – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot) : Jennifer Lamontagne

North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pizza Coupon – Closest to the Pin # 7 : Brenda Pelletier

Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8 : Darlene Trovarello

Home Building Centre – $20.00 Voucher – Closest to the Pin # 9 : Suzanne Lacasse

Winner of the Ladies Night Cash Draw for $20.00: Chrissy McRae

Winner of the Clubhouse $10.00 Voucher: Christina Portis

15 Foot Putt – ($134.00) – 3 Putters, Suzanne Lacasse, Erin Andrews, Margaret Davidson *Putt off will happen August 5th *

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2020 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.