A Wawa-news reader has sent these photos of a transport on fire on the Montreal River Hill. Emergency Services are not yet on scene, and it appears that everyone is safe. There may be a temporary highway closure, or delay.
Wawa-news will update as information becomes available.
Latest posts by BrenAdmin (see all)
- Possible highway Delays – Hwy 17 (Montreal River Hill) - July 25, 2020
- New confirmed case of COVID-19 reported by Algoma Public Health - May 23, 2020
- Wawa Walks Day 3 – North Algoma Wellness Challenge - April 28, 2020