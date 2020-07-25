Breaking News

Possible highway Delays – Hwy 17 (Montreal River Hill)

A Wawa-news reader has sent these photos of a transport on fire on the Montreal River Hill. Emergency Services are not yet on scene, and it appears that everyone is safe. There may be a temporary highway closure, or delay.

Wawa-news will update as information becomes available.

 

 

