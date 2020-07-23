Bryan Adams Salutes the Soo, Wawa, and fellow Canucks with “Espresso on ice please”

OK, so maybe Bryan sometimes drinks espresso from a coffee cup, but as Rhett Butler coined in Gone With the Wind, “frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn”. The fact that the sought after Canadian legend agreed to take this one and only picture for me is a home run, and just as Mr Pitt is allowed to eat his candy bar with a knife and fork, well, the Summer of 69 Boy can do whatever the hell he wants. If you are confused; google Seinfeld, Pitt. candy bar.

A nyhow, I am grateful to be honored to have been given an audience with one of Canada’s most talented and famous artists since the 80’s. Bryan’s influence and following is global and in the same class as fellow Canadians Michael Buble, Celine Dion, Shania Twain and many more. On the same plateau outside of Canada, he would fit right in with the likes of Elton John, Yanni, Phil Collins and many more… you know what I am trying to say eh ?

Before we get into the nuts and bolts of the article and interview with the man responsible for such classics as Run To You, Heaven, It’s Only Love (ft Tina Turner), Straight From the Heart, Everything I Do, etc; I must say it was kind of a combination of timing, luck, and perseverance that this piece came to fruition.

I was told early on in the long process that Bryan doesn’t do many interviews these days and I can understand that. Over the years, he must have done 1000’s, and for him to repeat some of the same information, answer the same questions, I am sure it would get either stressful or …to be honest… boring. That’s just my opinion. I thanked him and told him that I was really impressed because if he didn’t do one more interview in his life, he would still sell out stadiums and the vinyl sales would still continue strong.

I know you will enjoy what is below, so here goes.

1) Since C19 and the pandemic has literally changed life in a way that we have never seen before; can you offer me your perceptions and experiences on how it may have changed the way you look at life in general.

Bryan: Well thanks to the COVID, touring for musicians has become an uncertainty, that has meant more time at home, for everyone. For me in a general sense, I believe we humans have brought this pandemic on ourselves because of the way we have disrespected nature and animals. If you look it up, 200 million animals are killed everyday for food, how could there not be repercussions to that? I became vegan thirty years ago, I wish I’d been vegan my whole life, but I wasn’t brought up like that. Now I have the knowledge that it’s a much healthier way, and I really don’t want to be part of the cycle of death and the bad karma that all that killing brings on when we ingest it.

2) I am writing to you right now from my humble hometown of Sault Ste Marie, Ontario, and being in a small town like this ; do you realize the joy (to the fans) and economic benefit you bring when you play… a smaller venue like ours.

Bryan: Thanks, it goes both ways and it’s an absolute pleasure. Sitting at home the past four months is the first time I’ve not traveled since sometime in the late 80’s, I usually do 2 weeks a month on the road. I’d be happy to play a small venue right now.

3) With social distancing being the norm and capacity limits for venues still in question ; do you worry about never being able to play a small and intimate venue again… or playing an arena and it being only filled to have capacity and how that will look ?

Bryan: Yes of course, but I believe it’s a bit too early to be able to tell if that is actually going to be the case.

4) During the major portion of the lock-down ; did you have a regular kind of daily schedule to get you through the day ?

Bryan: I start everyday with a little yoga and stretching, that includes push-ups and sit-ups, then I go for a swim if I can, and I started to play tennis, so I do that every other day in the afternoons.

5) When was the last time you were recognized or asked for an autograph, outside of a musical setting?

Ryan Adams with a B at the Beginning: Probably from someone at an airport or traveling, so that would have been four months ago!

7) Is there any Canadian talent that you are listening to these days that you would recommend or would say that they are underrated.

refer back to #4: Yes, I’d recommend Joey Landreth from Winnipeg.

8) It is widely known that you have a soft spot or affinity to Montreal; is there a certain reason?

Monsieur Adams: I just love it there, always did. When I started playing clubs in the early 80’s we always had a good turn out in Montreal and things just clicked. Word of mouth and then some support from Quebec radio made all the difference. Merci beaucoup!

9) I recently interviewed legendary guitarist, Adrian Vandenberg (Whitesnake/Vandenberg) from his home in the Netherlands and one of my questions was …who was his favorite Canadian artist. Without hesitation, your name came up as per your songwriting and the whole package. He told me that he took his daughter to see your show in Holland a few years back and it was amazing.

Bryan Van Adams: Cheers to Adrian!

9) In light of piracy and social media sharing, it is tougher these days for budding artists to make a living these days, not to mention C19. What advice would you give to someone thinking about making music a career.

Bryan (Guy) Adams: Get into software design (or that field) in case music doesn’t work out.

10) Coffee or tea? How do you take it?

Cuts Like a Knife Composer: Espresso on ice please 😊

11) Last question. Do you have a message to your fans worldwide, but more specifically Canada?

Your friend Bryan: Hang in there, it’s gonna be alright.

** I would like to give a special thanks to Katie M for her patience, time, and efforts in giving this humble writer from Northern Ontario the chance to land a big fish. It would have been easy for her to pass on me as I don’t write for Rolling Stone or Entertainment Weekly, but she didn’t. Steve from Montreal Rocks (where this will also be published) was also an integral part in making this happen a huge merci beaucoup goes out to his as well.**

