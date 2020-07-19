Masking Tape Will Keep This Ship Afloat

Good day Greyhound fans.

Indeed it is, as I feel more and more confident that the Boys of Winter will be taking to the ice and start the regular season campaign early this fall. With the C19 situation trudging along in Stage 3 and the world opening up its’ retail and public establishments, it will not be long before the decision to allow gatherings of the thousands to resume.

The Hounds have assembled a well drafted team and will be a team that will dominate and make a run for the Memorial Cup, whether it is in Oshawa or here in front of the Sault faithful.

Nick Malik and his situation has been resolved and the only thing that would prevent him from backstopping this team, would be of a political nature.

Speaking of politics 🙄, this is how and why I think things will play out, and let the boys play out….ha ha , their 2020-21 campaign.

In the last three months, the C19 mortality rate in Canada has been stabilized and for whatever reason fancies you ; the numbers are not near the numbers predicted. Social distancing, masking, lock-downs, hand washing, public awareness, and limited public contact over the months could be a reason for this decline and result. I don’t know, you don’t know, heck, I don’t think anybody knows, but it is what it is.

Anyway, the bottom line is that things are getting better here in Canada and the only thing I can see is the gov’t obviously realizing that the economy is in shambles, the debt is unrealistic, and that people need to start enjoying life again before all hell breaks loose like we have seen deep near the 42nd parallel. (Etas Unidos).

The staging and doubling of gatherings will quickly be dropped for a more sensible structure ; going from 50 to 100 to 200 etc, will not cut it. Businesses, such as casinos, hockey organizations, concert venues have had their feet knocked out from underneath them and can’t hang on much longer without the damage going beyond repair.

So what is my brilliant opinion on why and how things will turn around quickly you may say.

Well, my opinion is that behind the scenes there have been a lot of talk and push from CEO’s, MP’s, MPP’s, and Mayor’s of all communities across Canada.

Organizations like the Soo Greyhounds, can’t survive without thousands in attendance ; there are no TV contracts to pay the rent at the GFL. Sure, the city could negotiate a lower rent in lieu of the C19 Pandemic, but ……well, I don’t need to explain the domino effect of less revenue for the City of SSM and the ripple effect to road repairs, essential infrastructure maintenance and repair, social services, etc.

Recently, there has been a mandatory mask information policy issued by the APH. In a nutshell, even though the policy is pages long ; all it says is that business owners are required to inform the public about the policy and to suggest that they wear one. Business A may turn a blind eye, (as there are many loopholes in the policy ) to the suggestions as they may be 4 months in arrears in their rent. It is hard enough for a small business to make it these days in SSM, let alone 4 months of no revenue…………..every paying customer is critical to survival.

Back to the Hounds ; I feel that the Governors around the league have talked to the gov’t and agreed (that to lessen the fears of the paying public ), that the only way to go is to have a mask policy and/or some sort of C19 app to enter the arena for the entertainment of watching the worlds best sport.

Months ago, I figured this was the direction we were headed in, and ………………………..well we are here. I have stated publicly on this column that if implemented, I would not attend games if this were the case. I have had time to think and although my convictions as to this whole mess have not changed, I have to look at the fact that hey…..I may only have 25 years or so left in this world. Do I want to live it frustrated and miss one of the things that brings me joy during our cold winters ? I’m moving reluctantly to NO.

The fact that when eating or drinking it is politically correct for obvious reasons, that the mask can be lowered, maybe, I could enjoy the Hounds again. Heck, I have no problem nursing a hot dog and Pepsi for three hours. Wear the mask in, grab some grub, sit in my seat, hold in my pee 🤣, put my mask on and cheer when we score, and lower it again to nibble on my licorice. Doing this about 7 times a month, isn’t going to kill me……physically at least.

I also find it …………… more than interesting, how quickly this mandatory mask policy has been put in place and gained momentum….. AFTER…. the first 5 months which were the most critical because we had even less answers than we do now…..so to speak. Many question the common sense and rationale in such an obvious contradicting move and rightfully so. It really doesn’t make sense……to us, but maybe it is part of the plan behind the scenes to open up the economy and get back to business.

All in all, if the Greyhounds don’t play this year, city employees will be on social assistance, more restaurants and small businesses will close, the Hound organization will be forced to lay off their guys from marketing, to trainer to game day promotions etc.

Although, it is not Algoma or Tenaris ; the Soo Greyhounds monetary tentacles reach very deep into the Soo economy and with no season, you will see more Pucks Hit the Fan.

I am getting ready to purchase my first season tickets in many years, as hey….there is no way I am missing a potential Memorial Cup team playing in front of us here in the Soo.

Go Hounds Go !