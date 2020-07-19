Breaking News

Ladies Night Golf – July 15

1st FLIGHT: Edie Levesque, Evra Levesque, Valarie Levesque –  34
2nd FLIGHT: Lynne Zuliana, Barb Leschishin, Shirley Hale – 45    
3rd FLIGHT: Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, – 47
4th FLIGHT: Jennifer Lamontagne, Stacey White, Ms. Spare – 50
5th FLIGHT: Doreen Sabourin, Jennie Weatherbee, Wendy Smith – 55

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole # 1 : Cheryl Tremblay
Ladies Night – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2 : Valarie Levesque
Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Bag & Balls – Long Drive (59 years or under) Hole # 2 : Suzanne Lacasse
Subway  – spend $20 and get $15 off – Closet to the  Pin # 3 (1st shot) : Wendy Bonitzke
Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Bag & Balls – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4 : Toni Rutland
Canadian Tire – $25.00 Voucher – Longest Putt Hole # 4 : Lorna Chiupka
Suzanne Lacasse – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closet to the Pin # 5 ( 3rd shot) : Edie Levesque
Wawa Motor Inn – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot) : Evra Levesque
North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pizza Coupon – Closest  to the Pin # 7  : Danette Mathias
Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8 : Edie Leveques
Home Building Centre – $20.00  Voucher – Closest to the Pin # 9 : Mary Lynn McKenna

Winner of the Ladies Night Cash Draw for $20.00: Carmen Tait
Winner of the Clubhouse $10.00 Voucher: Sue Switzer

15 Foot Putt – ($64.00) – 3 Putters – Joan Jewel, Tammy Oliver, Shirley Hale *Putt off will happen July 22nd *

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2020 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.

