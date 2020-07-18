Farmer’s Market – July 18 & 19 – POSTPONED

Farmer's Market - July 18 Orientation: 1

Due to the pouring rain – Rob is taking shelter and will be reopening tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.

—————————————–

Rob is at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre for Saturday and Sunday from 9 – 5 (Saturday) and Sunday from 9 – ?? depending of produce left for sale.

He has cherries, strawberries, garlic, dill, celery, tomatoes, broccoli, carrots, cucumbers, zuchini, beets and Spanish Onions. He also has farm fresh eggs, bread, and a variety of assorted pastries. View the photo gallery showing the product that Rob has for sale. Shoppers are reminded to shop early to get the best variety of produce.

Rob will also have pickle kits (1/2 bushel of pickling cukes, garlic and dill) for $40!

Please remember social distancing as you shop.