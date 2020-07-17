Farmer’s Market – July 18 & 19

Rob will be here tomorrow morning at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre for Saturday and Sunday from 9 – 5 (Saturday) and Sunday from 9 – ?? depending of produce left for sale.
He is bringing cherries, strawberries, garlic, dill, celery, tomatoes, broccoli, carrots, cucumbers, zuchini, beets and Spanish Onions. He will also have farm fresh eggs, bread, and a variety of assorted pastries. A photo gallery will be posted Saturday Morning showing the product that Rob has for sale. Shoppers are reminded to shop early to get the best variety of produce.
Rob will also have pickle kits (1/2 bushel of pickling cukes, garlic and dill) for $40!
A photo gallery will be posted Saturday morning. Please remember social distancing as you shop.
