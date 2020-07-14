Jul 14, 2020 at 17:29
There is an increased OPP presence in the Government Road area, around the turnoff to the AOD Gate.
Wawa-news has been told that residents in the immediate area have been asked to lock vehicles and doors. OPP are searching for two individuals. There has been no media release or tweets at this time.
W-N will update as more information is known.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 129 CLOSED – Hydro Lines Down - July 14, 2020
- OPP Presence – Government Road - July 14, 2020
- Ontario Recommends New Governance for Ontario Energy Board as part of the Fixing the Hydro Mess Act, 2019 - July 14, 2020