Breaking News

OPP Presence – Government Road

Post Views: 1,396

Jul 14, 2020 at 17:29

There is an increased OPP presence in the Government Road area, around the turnoff to the AOD Gate.

 

Wawa-news has been told that residents in the immediate area have been asked to lock vehicles and doors. OPP are searching for two individuals. There has been no media release or tweets at this time.

 

W-N will update as more information is known.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*