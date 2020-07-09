Ladies Night Golf – July 8

56 Players

1st FLIGHT: Suzanne Lacasse, Guylaine Domich, Brenda Pelletier – 37

2nd FLIGHT: Cheri Lowe, Chrystal Morden, Jody Renaud – 44

3rd FLIGHT: Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris – 46

4th FLIGHT: Nelly Harvey, Helen Bekintis, Wendy Smit – 48

Special Events Winners:

AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole # 1 : Mary Lynn McKenna

Ladies Night – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2 : Jody Renaud

Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Bag & Balls – Long Drive (59 years or under) Hole # 2 : Maury Oneill

Subway – spend $20 and get $15 off – Closet to the Pin # 3 (1st shot) : Margaret Davidson

Lise’s Carpentry – Golf Bag & Balls – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4 : Toni Rutland

Canadian Tire – $25.00 Voucher – Longest Putt Hole # 4 : Laurie Oliver

Suzanne Lacasse – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closet to the Pin # 5 ( 3rd shot) : Suzanne Lacasse

Wawa Motor Inn – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot) : Guylaine Domich

North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pizza Coupon – Closest to the Pin # 7 : Margaret Davidson

Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8 : Linda Sillanpaa

Home Building Centre – $20.00 Voucher – Closest to the Pin # 9 : Toni Rutland

Winner of the Ladies Night Cash Draw for $20.00: Cheryl Tremble

Winner of the Clubhouse $10.00 Voucher: Louise Moran

15 Foot Putt – ($28.00) – 3 Putters

Paula Valois, Marcelle Terris, Jenn Weatherbee

The Putt off will happen July 15th.