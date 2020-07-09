Farmer’s Market – July 11 & 12

2020 - FM File Pics Orientation: 1

For the Farmer’s Market of July 11 & 12, Rob will be bringing

yellow beans

peas

1/2 bushel pickle kits (garlic and dill included)



garlic (this year’s harvest)

variety of onions (white, yellow)

cucumbers, and

zucchini.

(Please note that these photos are of produce from last year – and are being used to show what will be on it’s way this weekend to Wawa). This photo gallery will change Saturday morning with the produce of the weekend market.

Rob will be at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre Saturday and Sunday from 9 – 5 (Saturday) and Sunday from 9 – ? depending of produce left for sale. Shoppers are reminded to shop early to get the best variety of produce.

Please remember social distancing as you shop.