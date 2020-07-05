Breaking News

Ladies Night Golf – July 1st

We had our 2nd Ladies Night on July 1st and the following people won the draw prizes.

$25 Canadian Tire Voucher – Chris McCrae
North of 17 Restaurant Pizza – Carmen Tait
$10 Clubhouse Voucher – Helen Bekintis

Next week will have the return of Flight and Hole prizes. You can book your tee time beginning 8am on the Friday prior to the next Wednesday’s Ladies Night. See you this Wednesday!

