NOTICE

2020 MARINA SEASON

The Harry McCluskie Municipal Marina is now offering a new payment system for slip rentals and boat launch passes.

This new system consists of stickers for slip rentals as well as passes for use of the boat launches around the community.

Boaters can continue to pay at Buck’s Marina or download the application from the Municipal Website at https://wawa.cc/service/community-services-2/facilities/

Payment options to the Municipality are as follows:

Send completed application form and E-transfer to [email protected]

Mail completed application form and cheque to Municipality of Wawa, P.O. Box 500, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

Drop off completed application form with cheque at the Library Book Return.

Passes will be issued via mail to users who purchase them through the Municipality.

For more information, please contact Alex Patterson, Director of Community Services & Tourism, at 705-856-2244 ext. 242 or by email to [email protected]

Boaters are also reminded to follow current Algoma Public Health guidelines at all times when using the Marina facility.

LINKS

Application for Marina Boat Slip Rental

Schedule Of Fees – Marina